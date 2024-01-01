Menu
<p dir=ltr>Toronto Best Auto has a 5 star reputation, which we worked hard to achieve.</p><p dir=ltr>Our business profile has been in the automotive industry for over 20 years! </p><p dir=ltr>Our in-house mechanic shop takes care of our vehicles needs, making sure they are safe to operate and ready to drive!</p><p dir=ltr>We take special care in every single vehicle, treating it like its our own!</p><p dir=ltr> </p><p dir=ltr>All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change.</p><p dir=ltr>*All of our vehicles are sold drivable after safety certification which is available for $699.*</p>

2009 Chevrolet Malibu

143,150 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
2009 Chevrolet Malibu

Hybrid|NO ACCIDENT|ONE OWNER|LOW KILOMETRES|

2009 Chevrolet Malibu

Hybrid|NO ACCIDENT|ONE OWNER|LOW KILOMETRES|

Location

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

416-248-1241

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
143,150KM
VIN 1G1ZF57579F229315

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 229315
  • Mileage 143,150 KM

Vehicle Description

Toronto Best Auto has a 5 star reputation, which we worked hard to achieve.

Our business profile has been in the automotive industry for over 20 years! 

Our in-house mechanic shop takes care of our vehicles needs, making sure they are safe to operate and ready to drive!

We take special care in every single vehicle, treating it like it's our own!

 

All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change.

*All of our vehicles are sold drivable after safety certification which is available for $699.*


Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
rear window defogger
Front Reading Lamps
Message Centre
pwr trunk release
oil life monitor
Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel
Air conditioning w/automatic climate control
Electronic immobilizer vehicle theft deterrent
Front/rear floor mats w/carpeted inserts
Pwr windows -inc: driver express-down
Delayed entry w/theatre dimming & exit lighting

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Maintenance-free battery w/rundown protection
4-wheel independent active suspension
Pwr front/rear anti-lock disc brakes

Exterior

Body-colour door handles
Solar-Ray tinted glass
Automatic halogen headlamps
Black Grille w/Bright Surround
Speed sensitive variable intermittent flat-blade windshield wipers
Body-colour folding pwr mirrors
Body-colour rocker mouldings w/chrome insert
Tire inflation kit

Safety

Brake/transmission shift interlock
Front side-impact air bags
Dual stage front air bags w/passenger sensing system
Front/rear side head curtain air bags
3-point seat belts at all positions -inc: front seat pretensioners w/load limiters & height adjusters
Emergency interior trunk release handle

Convenience

Instrumentation -inc: speedometer

Media / Nav / Comm

Rear window grid antenna
6-speaker premium sound system

Seating

60/40 split folding rear seat -inc: outboard adjustable head restraints

Additional Features

fuel
courtesy
user programmable features
rear passenger lockout
inner door handles
Pwr driver seat height adjuster w/manual for/aft
Cluster-mounted driver info system -inc: outside temp
Dual visors w/mirrors & shade extensions
Lighting -inc: dome
front console
Stainless steel exhaust system w/single chrome tip
P215/55R17 all-season touring BSW tires
Variable effort electronic pwr steering
fuel economy meter
17 x 7 aluminum wheels
2.4L MFI I4 HYBRID ENGINE W/VARIABLE VALVE TIMING
Lower anchors & top tethers for children LATCH
Hybrid instrumentation -inc: auto stop

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Toronto Best Auto

Toronto Best Auto

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1
416-248-1241

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Best Auto

416-248-1241

2009 Chevrolet Malibu