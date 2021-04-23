2009 Chevrolet Malibu

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,900 + taxes & licensing 2 0 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 6989021

6989021 Stock #: 39-2104-7/20/RAM-P

39-2104-7/20/RAM-P VIN: 1g1zg57b59f253292

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 205,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Steel Wheels Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Active suspension

