Over 14 Years in business,

--     Fully certified.  

--     Wheelchair van ,~  Power Ramp  , ~ Low Km

--     Automatic,

 

--    No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!

--    Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available,

-     Welcome for test drive today !!!

--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.

 

---   Please call @ 416 398 5959.

2009 Chevrolet Uplander

179,000 KM

$7,800

+ tax & licensing
2009 Chevrolet Uplander

2009 Chevrolet Uplander

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
179,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GBDV13179D118540

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 179,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-XXXX

416-398-5959

416-275-0906
$7,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959

2009 Chevrolet Uplander