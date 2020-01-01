2009 Chevrolet Z06, 505 HP, NAV, HEADS UP, CHROME WHEELS, CLEAN

Z06 | 505 HORSEPOWER | NAVIGATION | HEADS UP DISLAY | CHROME WHEELS | CLEAN CARFAX















The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 features a powerful 7.0L V8 engine producing 505 hp, Rear Wheel Drive, this vehicle can do 0-100km/h in 3.6 seconds. The Z06 includes upgrades like a magnesium-alloy roof, carbon fibre flooring, reducing weight by 150lbs. This particular Z06 has a Black exterior, Grey leather interior. Equipped with 2LZ Pkg, you'll enjoy convenient features like a GM Navigation System, Heated Leather Seats with Power/Memory function, BOSE Premium Sound System, Keyless Start, and power everything.















Safety Traction Control

Stability Control Convenience Cruise Control

Clock

External temperature display Power Options Power Steering Exterior Daytime Running Lights

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Compass Seating Upholstery: Leather Comfort Ambient Lighting

Air filtration

Additional Features Cargo Cover

HEAD-UP DISPLAY

Retained Accessory Power

Rear Stabilizer Bar

Front stabilizer bar

Auxiliary Oil Cooler

Push-Button Start

speed sensitive volume control

Solar-tinted glass

Radio: AM/FM

Front Suspension Classification: Independent

Driver Seat Power Adjustments: 6

ABS: 4-wheel

Front airbags: dual

Front wipers: intermittent

Gauge: tachometer

In-Dash CD: 6 disc

Multi-function remote: keyless entry

Side airbags: front

Side mirror adjustments: power

Steering wheel mounted controls: audio

Steering wheel trim: leather

Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener

Front air conditioning zones: dual

Front air conditioning: automatic climate control

Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger

Satellite radio: SiriusXM

Front brake type: ventilated disc

Rear brake type: ventilated disc

Floor mat material: carpet

Floor mats: front

Shift knob trim: alloy

Center console: front console with storage

Reading lights: front

Storage: cargo net

Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating

Exhaust: dual tip

Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant

2-stage unlocking doors

Rear suspension classification: independent

Wireless data link: Bluetooth

Mirror color: body-color

Driver seat: heated

Passenger seat: heated

Memorized settings: 2 driver

Power outlet(s): 12V front

Headlights: HID/Xenon

Tire type: performance

One-touch windows: 2

Limited slip differential: rear

Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel

Front brake width: 1.3

Premium brand: Bose

Side mirrors: auto-dimming

Antenna type: element

Total speakers: 7

Floor material: carpet

Cupholders: covered

Power activated trunk/hatch: open and close

Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic

Axle ratio: 3.42

Multi-functional information center

Oil monitor

Front headrests: fixed

Front seat type: sport bucket

Front shock type: monotube

Front spring type: transverse leaf

Front suspension type: short and long arm

Rear shock type: monotube

Rear spring type: leaf

Rear suspension type: short and long arm

Satellite communications: OnStar

Wheel covers: partial

Wheels: aluminum

Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler

Power windows: front

Front brake diameter: 14.0

Rear brake width: 1.0

Power door locks: anti-lockout

Auxiliary audio input: jack

Rear brake diameter: 13.4

Upholstery accents: perforated

Window defogger: rear

Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

