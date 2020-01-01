Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 Chevrolet Z06, 505 HP, NAV, HEADS UP, CHROME WHEELS, CLEAN

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Chevrolet Z06, 505 HP, NAV, HEADS UP, CHROME WHEELS, CLEAN

Location

Platinum Cars Leasing

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 4414005
  2. 4414005
  3. 4414005
  4. 4414005
  5. 4414005
Contact Seller

$43,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4414005
  • Stock #: PC5197
  • VIN: 1G1YZ26E695112396
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Coupe
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Doors
2-door
Z06 | 505 HORSEPOWER | NAVIGATION | HEADS UP DISLAY | CHROME WHEELS | CLEAN CARFAX







The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 features a powerful 7.0L V8 engine producing 505 hp, Rear Wheel Drive, this vehicle can do 0-100km/h in 3.6 seconds. The Z06 includes upgrades like a magnesium-alloy roof, carbon fibre flooring, reducing weight by 150lbs. This particular Z06 has a Black exterior, Grey leather interior. Equipped with 2LZ Pkg, you'll enjoy convenient features like a GM Navigation System, Heated Leather Seats with Power/Memory function, BOSE Premium Sound System, Keyless Start, and power everything.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and have our own leasing company - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of over 200 of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. This vehicle can be certified from $699 plus taxes. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification available from $699 plus tax. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • External temperature display
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Front fog lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
Seating
  • Upholstery: Leather
Comfort
  • Ambient Lighting
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Cargo Cover
  • HEAD-UP DISPLAY
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • Auxiliary Oil Cooler
  • Push-Button Start
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Solar-tinted glass
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • Driver Seat Power Adjustments: 6
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front wipers: intermittent
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • In-Dash CD: 6 disc
  • Multi-function remote: keyless entry
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Steering wheel trim: leather
  • Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
  • Front air conditioning zones: dual
  • Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Satellite radio: SiriusXM
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Rear brake type: ventilated disc
  • Floor mat material: carpet
  • Floor mats: front
  • Shift knob trim: alloy
  • Center console: front console with storage
  • Reading lights: front
  • Storage: cargo net
  • Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
  • Exhaust: dual tip
  • Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Rear suspension classification: independent
  • Wireless data link: Bluetooth
  • Mirror color: body-color
  • Driver seat: heated
  • Passenger seat: heated
  • Memorized settings: 2 driver
  • Power outlet(s): 12V front
  • Headlights: HID/Xenon
  • Tire type: performance
  • One-touch windows: 2
  • Limited slip differential: rear
  • Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
  • Front brake width: 1.3
  • Premium brand: Bose
  • Side mirrors: auto-dimming
  • Antenna type: element
  • Total speakers: 7
  • Floor material: carpet
  • Cupholders: covered
  • Power activated trunk/hatch: open and close
  • Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
  • Axle ratio: 3.42
  • Multi-functional information center
  • Oil monitor
  • Front headrests: fixed
  • Front seat type: sport bucket
  • Front shock type: monotube
  • Front spring type: transverse leaf
  • Front suspension type: short and long arm
  • Rear shock type: monotube
  • Rear spring type: leaf
  • Rear suspension type: short and long arm
  • Satellite communications: OnStar
  • Wheel covers: partial
  • Wheels: aluminum
  • Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
  • Power windows: front
  • Front brake diameter: 14.0
  • Rear brake width: 1.0
  • Power door locks: anti-lockout
  • Auxiliary audio input: jack
  • Rear brake diameter: 13.4
  • Upholstery accents: perforated
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Platinum Cars Leasing

2010 Dodge Challenge...
 113,999 KM
$11,800 + tax & lic
2016 BMW 428i xDrive...
 57,301 KM
$26,800 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Fusion SEL...
 223,211 KM
$3,800 + tax & lic
Platinum Cars Leasing

Platinum Cars Leasing

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Send A Message