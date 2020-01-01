Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 Dodge Caliber

SXT,HATCHBACK,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDE

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Dodge Caliber

SXT,HATCHBACK,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDE

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

416-565-8644

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$2,700

+ taxes & licensing

  • 227,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4397526
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

SAFETY WITH 3YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE &TRANSMISSION INCLUDED,36000KM,
$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CAR FAX CLEAN(NO ACCIDENT ON THIS CAR),$2700,
+HST &LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES &TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL BEFORE VISITING
416)565-8644
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Anti-Theft System
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM CD Player
Warranty
  • Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers

2007 Toyota Yaris HA...
 216,000 KM
$3,900 + tax & lic
2009 Dodge Caliber S...
 227,000 KM
$2,700 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 214,000 KM
$5,980 + tax & lic
National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-565-XXXX

(click to show)

416-565-8644

Send A Message