2009 Dodge Caliber

SXT

Location

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 164,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4630854
  • Stock #: 45-202-11/23/MSL
  • VIN: 1B3HB48A29D128278
Exterior Colour
Gold
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Over 14 Years in business, 

 Fully CERTIFIED, 

SXT, Automatic, 4 Door, 

 Low Km, 

 No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!! 

  Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing available, 

Welcome for test drive today !!! 

 OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. 

Please call @ 416 398 5959.


FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND 

 THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.

BEFORE PURCHASE!!!

 

ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, 

 OVER 12 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!! 

OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS. 


We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch . 



Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily, 


 FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE - HAGGLE FREE - NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

  


 Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

