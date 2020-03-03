Menu
2009 Dodge Caliber

SXT

2009 Dodge Caliber

SXT

Easy Way Auto Services

176 Toryork Dr, Unit 8A, Toronto, ON M9L 1X6

647-861-5543

Sale Price

$3,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 149,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4718265
  • VIN: 1B3HB48AX9D127198
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Very clean vehicle and in great condition ,

New brakes all around, Oil change just done.

Free registration,HST extra

All you pay is $3,800 + HST

NO ADMINISTRATION FEES, NO HIDDEN FEES, NO EXTRA CHARGES!

WARRANTY coverage can be added at an additional cost, we offer wide range of coverage's to suit all your needs.

The vehicle will come SAFETY certified and fully detailed.

Financing Available. 

Make an appointment to see this vehicle and test drive it.

Give us a call today and we will be happy to assist!

647-861-65543

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Easy Way Auto Services

176 Toryork Dr, Unit 8A, Toronto, ON M9L 1X6

647-861-5543

