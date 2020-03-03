2009 Dodge Caliber

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Rear Window Defrost

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Cargo shade Convenience Keyless Entry

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

MP3 Player Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Exterior Rear Spoiler

Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.