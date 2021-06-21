2009 Dodge Charger

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 7 4 , 5 3 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7448225

7448225 Stock #: PC7178

PC7178 VIN: 2B3KA43V59H530012

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Torred

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC7178

Mileage 274,531 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Interior Cruise Control Cargo Area Light Air filtration Seating Upholstery: Cloth Comfort Front air conditioning Convenience Cupholders: Front Exterior Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Additional Features Rear 2 Retained Accessory Power Trunk release Front stabilizer bar Braking Assist 4 Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM Rear Brake Type: Disc Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback One-Touch Windows: 1 ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Rear seat type: bench Side mirror adjustments: power Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Front brake type: ventilated disc Floor mats: front Center console: front console with storage Overhead console: front Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Auxiliary audio input: MP3 Storage: door pockets Door handle color: body-color Child seat anchors: LATCH system Spare wheel type: steel Rear seatbelts: center 3-point Front struts Warnings and reminders: low fuel level Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer Antenna type: element Floor material: carpet Front suspension type: short and long arm Total speakers: 4 Front wipers: variable intermittent Power outlet(s): 12V Grille color: black Front air conditioning zones: single Vanity mirrors: passenger Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar Passenger seat manual adjustments: lumbar Rolling code security: key Rear brake diameter: 12.6 Front brake diameter: 12.6 Battery: maintenance-free Alternator: 140 amps Rear brake width: 0.4 Axle ratio: 3.90 Front brake width: 1.1 Rear headrests: integrated Watts: 66 Window defogger: rear Battery rating: 625 CCA Phone: pre-wired for phone Tire fill alert single disc body-color surround Exterior entry lights: approach lamps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.