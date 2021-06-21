Menu
2009 Dodge Charger

274,531 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

274,531KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7448225
  • Stock #: PC7178
  • VIN: 2B3KA43V59H530012

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Torred
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 274,531 KM

Vehicle Description

WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
Upholstery: Cloth
Front air conditioning
Cupholders: Front
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Rear
2
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
Front stabilizer bar
Braking Assist
4
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Rear seat type: bench
Side mirror adjustments: power
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mats: front
Center console: front console with storage
Overhead console: front
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Auxiliary audio input: MP3
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Spare wheel type: steel
Rear seatbelts: center 3-point
Front struts
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
Antenna type: element
Floor material: carpet
Front suspension type: short and long arm
Total speakers: 4
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Power outlet(s): 12V
Grille color: black
Front air conditioning zones: single
Vanity mirrors: passenger
Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar
Passenger seat manual adjustments: lumbar
Rolling code security: key
Rear brake diameter: 12.6
Front brake diameter: 12.6
Battery: maintenance-free
Alternator: 140 amps
Rear brake width: 0.4
Axle ratio: 3.90
Front brake width: 1.1
Rear headrests: integrated
Watts: 66
Window defogger: rear
Battery rating: 625 CCA
Phone: pre-wired for phone
Tire fill alert
single disc
body-color surround
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps

