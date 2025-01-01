$9,999+ tax & licensing
2009 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE **NEW BRAKES-ONLY 86,000KM-GOVERNMENT OWNED**
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # M24-212A
- Mileage 86,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFICATION INCLUDED!! ONLY 86,000KM ALL ORIGINAL!! PREVIOUS UNDERCOVER POLICE VAN! FULL POWER OPTIONS! 7 PASSENGER!! REAR STOW N GO SEATING!! FULL POWER OPTIONS!! KEYLESS ENTRY!! DUAL SLIDING DOORS!! LUGGAGE RACK!! BRAND NEW BRAKES AND CALIPERS!! CANADA'S BEST SELLING MINIVAN IS HERE!! AFFORDABLE AND RELIABLE!! READY FOR SOME FUN WITH YOUR FAMILY!! TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR VOLUME BASED PRICING TO ENSURE YOU ARE GETTING **THE BEST DEAL IN TOWN**!!! THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST! FINANCING AVAILABLE! WE GUARANTEE ALL VEHICLES! WE WELCOME YOUR MECHANICS APPROVAL PRIOR TO PURCHASE ON ALL OUR VEHICLES! EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!
COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 25 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!
FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUV'S..AND SEDAN'S PLEASE VISIT....
Vehicle Features
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
416-766-2277