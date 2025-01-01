Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFICATION INCLUDED!! ONLY 86,000KM ALL ORIGINAL!! PREVIOUS UNDERCOVER POLICE VAN! FULL POWER OPTIONS! 7 PASSENGER!! REAR STOW N GO SEATING!! FULL POWER OPTIONS!! KEYLESS ENTRY!! DUAL SLIDING DOORS!! LUGGAGE RACK!! BRAND NEW BRAKES AND CALIPERS!! CANADAS BEST SELLING MINIVAN IS HERE!! AFFORDABLE AND RELIABLE!! READY FOR SOME FUN WITH YOUR FAMILY!! TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR VOLUME BASED PRICING TO ENSURE YOU ARE GETTING **THE BEST DEAL IN TOWN**!!! THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST! FINANCING AVAILABLE! WE GUARANTEE ALL VEHICLES! WE WELCOME YOUR MECHANICS APPROVAL PRIOR TO PURCHASE ON ALL OUR VEHICLES! EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!</p><p>COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 25 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!<br>FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUVS..AND SEDANS PLEASE VISIT....</p><p>COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON<br>301 WESTON ROAD<br>TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1<br>4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7</p>

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

86,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE **NEW BRAKES-ONLY 86,000KM-GOVERNMENT OWNED**

Watch This Vehicle
12346632

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE **NEW BRAKES-ONLY 86,000KM-GOVERNMENT OWNED**

Location

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

  1. 12346632
  2. 12346632
  3. 12346632
  4. 12346632
  5. 12346632
  6. 12346632
  7. 12346632
  8. 12346632
  9. 12346632
  10. 12346632
  11. 12346632
  12. 12346632
  13. 12346632
  14. 12346632
Contact Seller

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
86,000KM
VIN 2D8HN44E89R588512

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # M24-212A
  • Mileage 86,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFICATION INCLUDED!! ONLY 86,000KM ALL ORIGINAL!! PREVIOUS UNDERCOVER POLICE VAN! FULL POWER OPTIONS! 7 PASSENGER!! REAR STOW N GO SEATING!! FULL POWER OPTIONS!! KEYLESS ENTRY!! DUAL SLIDING DOORS!! LUGGAGE RACK!! BRAND NEW BRAKES AND CALIPERS!! CANADA'S BEST SELLING MINIVAN IS HERE!! AFFORDABLE AND RELIABLE!! READY FOR SOME FUN WITH YOUR FAMILY!! TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR VOLUME BASED PRICING TO ENSURE YOU ARE GETTING **THE BEST DEAL IN TOWN**!!! THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST! FINANCING AVAILABLE! WE GUARANTEE ALL VEHICLES! WE WELCOME YOUR MECHANICS APPROVAL PRIOR TO PURCHASE ON ALL OUR VEHICLES! EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!

COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 25 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!
FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUV'S..AND SEDAN'S PLEASE VISIT....

COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
MP3 Capability

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan 1 OWNER-NEW TIRES-BRAKES-CERTIFIED-WE FINANCE!! for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan 1 OWNER-NEW TIRES-BRAKES-CERTIFIED-WE FINANCE!! 176,000 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Dodge Grand Caravan SE **NEW BRAKES-ONLY 86,000KM-GOVERNMENT OWNED** for sale in Toronto, ON
2009 Dodge Grand Caravan SE **NEW BRAKES-ONLY 86,000KM-GOVERNMENT OWNED** 86,000 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Challenger R-T SHAKER **6 SPEED** RED INTERIOR-ROOF-NAVI-CAM for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Dodge Challenger R-T SHAKER **6 SPEED** RED INTERIOR-ROOF-NAVI-CAM 126,000 KM $32,900 + tax & lic

Email Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-766-XXXX

(click to show)

416-766-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

416-766-2277

Contact Seller
2009 Dodge Grand Caravan