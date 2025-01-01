$8,850+ taxes & licensing
2009 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
2009 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
Location
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd, Toronto, ON M1N 3K2
416.500.5311
$8,850
+ taxes & licensing
Used
127,123KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2D8HN44E09R699457
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 2203
- Mileage 127,123 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW ONLY 127K, V6, AUTO, CERTIFIED (incl. in price), No rust, STOW'n'GO 2nd row, Roof rack, AC, Cloth interior, 25th Anniversary Edition, Super smooth, Great for contractors/families, and much much more .
Need a spacious, reliable, and family-friendly vehicle? Look no further than the 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SE! With plenty of room for passengers and cargo, this minivan is designed to make every trip comfortable and convenient, whether it s a road trip or a daily commute.
Key Features:
Engine: 3.6L V6 for smooth power and performance
Transmission: 6-speed automatic for a smooth driving experience
Seating: Roomy 7-passenger seating with comfortable cloth upholstery
Interior: Versatile Stow n Go seating for easy cargo storage when needed
Technology: AM/FM radio, CD player, and Bluetooth for entertainment and hands-free calling
Safety: Airbags, ABS brakes, traction control, and rearview camera for added peace of mind
Convenience: Power windows, locks, and mirrors; Keyless entry for easy access
Mileage: Well-maintained with low miles for its age, ready for many more years of family adventures
Whether you re heading to soccer practice, running errands, or going on a weekend getaway, the 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SE offers the space and comfort you need for the journey.
Lots of MINI-VANS (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask us for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.
Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!
To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at:
https://www.google.com/maps/place/AJS Auto Sales/@43.6993233,-79.2654427,17z/data=!4m8!3m7!1s0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96!8m2!3d43.6993233!4d-79.2654427!9m1!1b1!16s/g/11hd5bcgg9?entry=ttu
All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless otherwise noted). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough certification inspection, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).
Financing & third-party warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/
We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/
We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!
A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.
A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!
AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.
Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color.
Note: AJS does not warrant or guarantee the Ontario safety certificate they provide will pass inspection in other CDN provinces or US states. Purchasers are responsible for non-Ontario inspections/safety certifications and resulting work required.
Note: All AJS vehicle photos, are the intellectual property of AJS Auto Sales, its subsidiaries and its agents and cannot be used without the express prior written consent of AJS Auto Sales.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
rear window defogger
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Upholstery
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front cupholders
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Adjustable rear headrests
Conversation mirror
Front overhead console
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front stabilizer bar
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Rear Privacy Glass
Intermittent rear wiper
Intermittent front wipers
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Full wheel covers
Braking Assist
Heated Side Mirrors
Front power windows
3.43 Axle Ratio
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
CENTER 3-POINT REAR SEATBELTS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
1.1 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
AUTO OFF HEADLIGHTS
0.47 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
CARGO AREA CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
CARGO NET STORAGE
FOLD FLAT INTO FLOOR REAR SEAT FOLDING
FOLD FLAT INTO FLOOR THIRD ROW SEAT FOLDING
4 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
4 TOTAL SPEAKERS
SWING OUT REAR QUARTER WINDOWS
2 THIRD ROW HEADRESTS
4 DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
RUBBER/VINYL FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
140 AMPS ALTERNATOR
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
UNDEFINED OEM ROOF HEIGHT
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
2009 Dodge Grand Caravan