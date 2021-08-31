Menu
2009 Dodge Journey

135,000 KM

Details Description Features

$2,999

+ tax & licensing
$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

K & L Auto Sales

416-913-3469

SXT ~ 7 PASS ~ LOW KM ~ AS IS ~ HAS STARTING ISSUE

SXT ~ 7 PASS ~ LOW KM ~ AS IS ~ HAS STARTING ISSUE

Location

K & L Auto Sales

4699 Keele Street, Unit 19, Toronto, ON M3J 2N8

416-913-3469

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

135,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 7865742
  • Stock #: 06112103
  • VIN: 3d4gg57vx9t181961

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TAKE ADVANTAGE ~ Vehicle been sold AS IS. (This vehicle is being sold “as-is,” unfit and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.). No extra fees. HST is not included. K & L Auto Sales 4699 Keele St. #19 (Steeles & Keele) Toronto M3J 2N8 416-913-3469

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
CD Player

