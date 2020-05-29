Menu
Account
Sign In
$14,994

+ taxes & licensing

Philips Auto

647-281-0735

Contact Seller
2009 Dodge Ram 1500

2009 Dodge Ram 1500

Laramie

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Dodge Ram 1500

Laramie

Location

Philips Auto

2424 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1K 2P3

647-281-0735

  1. 1592846347
  2. 1592846347
  3. 1592846347
  4. 1592846347
  5. 1592846347
  6. 1592846347
  7. 1592846347
  8. 1592846347
  9. 1592846347
  10. 1592846347
  11. 1592846347
  12. 1592846347
  13. 1592846347
  14. 1592846347
  15. 1592846347
  16. 1592846347
  17. 1592846347
  18. 1592846347
  19. 1592846347
  20. 1592846347
  21. 1592846347
  22. 1592846347
  23. 1592846347
  24. 1592846347
  25. 1592846347
  26. 1592846347
  27. 1592846347
  28. 1592846347
  29. 1592846347
Contact Seller

$14,994

+ taxes & licensing

  • 214,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5177330
  • Stock #: RAMLARAMI
  • VIN: 1D3HV13T59J513985
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Chrome Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Wheel Locks
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Philips Auto

2010 Cadillac CTS CTS
 177,000 KM
$8,994 + tax & lic
2008 Dodge Dakota SXT
 215,000 KM
$9,994 + tax & lic
2010 Ford F-150 XLT
 178,000 KM
$12,994 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Philips Auto

Philips Auto

2424 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1K 2P3

Call Dealer

647-281-XXXX

(click to show)

647-281-0735

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory