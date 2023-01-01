2009 Ford Econoline ...

Menu
78,800 KM

Details Description Features

Cargo Van E-350 Super Duty Ext Commercial

Cargo Van E-350 Super Duty Ext Commercial

Location

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

78,800KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10029948
  • Stock #: A35384
  • VIN: 1FTSS34LX9DA35384

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 78,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Toronto Best Auto has a 5 star reputation, which we worked hard to achieve.

Our business profile has been in the automotive industry for over 20 years! 

Our in-house mechanic shop takes care of our vehicles needs, making sure they are safe to operate and ready to drive!

We take special care in every single vehicle, treating it like it's our own!

All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change.

*All of our vehicles are sold drivable after safety certification which is available for $699.*

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Pwr steering
120-amp alternator
Electronic throttle control
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
HD front/rear shock absorbers
Battery saver feature
Semi-float rear suspension
Twin I-beam front suspension

Interior

Tilt Steering Column
ash tray
Black plastic stepwell pads
Driver & front passenger A-pillar interior grab handle
Courtesy light switches on all doors

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Dual note electric horn
Child tethers on designated seating positions

Exterior

Interval windshield wipers
Hinged 60/40 side cargo doors

Additional Features

LT245/75R16E all-season BSW tires
2 ton jack
9400# GVWR
5.4L SOHC EFI V8 FLEX FUEL ENGINE
138 wheelbase
centre & rear cargo
Handling pkg-inc: front stabilizer bar
Lights-inc: front dome
3 cupholders
Slimline engine cover console w/stowage bin

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

