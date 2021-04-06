2009 Ford Econoline

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,960 + taxes & licensing 1 9 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 6862758

6862758 VIN: 1FTSE34P79DA82284

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Commercial Van

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Power Options Power Steering Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Convenience Power Outlet Additional Features Wheel Covers Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.