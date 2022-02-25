$19,988+ tax & licensing
2009 Ford Econoline
Cargo Van E-250-5 SEATER-CUSTOM CABINETS-ONLY 99KMS-CERTIFIED
Location
Lucky Motorcars Inc
350 Weston Rd, Toronto, ON M6N 3P9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8346144
- Stock #: 22-28221
- VIN: 1FTNE24L29DA76221
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 22-28221
- Mileage 99,000 KM
Vehicle Description
**RARE 5 SEATER CARGO VAN** {CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED} ONLY 99,000KMS!!! **ONE OWNER - ACCIDENT FREE - 100% ONTARIO VEHICLE - CARFAX VERIFIED ** FULL SERVICE RECORDS! READY TO WORK HARD FOR YOU!! **Comes FULLY CERTIFIED With A SAFETY CERTIFICATE At NO EXTRA COST** BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!
********************* GREAT FOR WORK & FAMILY USE **********************
FINISHED IN SNOW WHITE ON GREY! 5.4L V8!! CARGO VAN!!! HEAVY DUTY 8 BOLT SUSPENSION!! TILT! AIR! AM/FM RADIO! 5 PASSENGER! CUSTOM WOOD CABINETS!!TOW PACKAGE! SIDE SLIDING DOOR & MORE! NICE & CLEAN! DETAILED & SANITIZED!! MUST SEE AND DRIVE TO APPRECIATE!! OIL /FILTER CHANGED!! ALL SERVICED UP TO DATE!!! READY TO MAKE YOU MONEY!!
CARFAX LINK BELOW:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=fqqo3zX7pLe152HKXfbyjiPy0yKgObLR
Vehicle Features
