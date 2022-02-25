Menu
2009 Ford Econoline

99,000 KM

$19,988

+ tax & licensing
$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

Lucky Motorcars Inc

416-577-2961

2009 Ford Econoline

2009 Ford Econoline

Cargo Van E-250-5 SEATER-CUSTOM CABINETS-ONLY 99KMS-CERTIFIED

2009 Ford Econoline

Cargo Van E-250-5 SEATER-CUSTOM CABINETS-ONLY 99KMS-CERTIFIED

Location

Lucky Motorcars Inc

350 Weston Rd, Toronto, ON M6N 3P9

416-577-2961

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

99,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8346144
  • Stock #: 22-28221
  • VIN: 1FTNE24L29DA76221

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 22-28221
  • Mileage 99,000 KM

Vehicle Description

**RARE 5 SEATER CARGO VAN** {CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED} ONLY 99,000KMS!!! **ONE OWNER - ACCIDENT FREE - 100% ONTARIO VEHICLE - CARFAX VERIFIED ** FULL SERVICE RECORDS! READY TO WORK HARD FOR YOU!! **Comes FULLY CERTIFIED With A SAFETY CERTIFICATE At NO EXTRA COST** BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! 


********************* GREAT FOR WORK & FAMILY USE  **********************


FINISHED IN SNOW WHITE ON GREY! 5.4L V8!! CARGO VAN!!! HEAVY DUTY 8 BOLT SUSPENSION!! TILT! AIR! AM/FM RADIO! 5 PASSENGER! CUSTOM WOOD CABINETS!!TOW PACKAGE! SIDE SLIDING DOOR & MORE! NICE & CLEAN! DETAILED & SANITIZED!! MUST SEE AND DRIVE TO APPRECIATE!! OIL /FILTER CHANGED!! ALL SERVICED UP TO DATE!!! READY TO MAKE YOU MONEY!!


CARFAX LINK BELOW:


https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=fqqo3zX7pLe152HKXfbyjiPy0yKgObLR


ALL VEHICLES COME WITH A FREE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT! FULL SAFETY CERTIFICATE! PROFESSIONAL DETAILING! OMVIC & UCDA MEMBERS!! BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU ACCREDITED! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!! WE GUARANTEE ALL VEHICLES!! FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE! LICENSING & TAXES EXTRA!


OVER 21 YEARS OF AUTOMOTIVE EXPERIENCE!! Come & Visit Our Heated Indoor Showroom!! SAVE THOUSANDS & THOUSANDS From BUYING NEW! Shop & Compare! 


Call or Message Sunny at 416-577-2961 For Your Quality Pre Owned Vehicle Today!


Please Visit Our Website www.LUCKYMOTORCARS.com To View Our Online Showroom!


LUCKY MOTORCARS INC.                                                                                                         


350 WESTON RD.                                                                                                             


Toronto, ONT. M6N 3P9                                                                                                       


Direct:  416-577-2961 / 416-763-0600                                                                                   


Email: SUNNY@LMCINC.CA                                                                                                     


Web: LUCKYMOTORCARS.com


Lucky Motorcars Inc. proudly serves most cities across Ontario and beyond including Toronto, Etobicoke, Brampton, Woodbridge, Vaughan, North York, York Region, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, St. Catherines, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham & more!

Vehicle Features

Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
tilt steering
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Passenger Airbag
Driver Side Airbag

Buy From Home Available

