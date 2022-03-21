2009 Ford Econoline ...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,960 + taxes & licensing 2 4 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8898976

8898976 Stock #: C2028V

C2028V VIN: 1FTNS24L79DA24463

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Commercial Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 243,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Rearview Camera Exterior Tinted Glass Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Controls Warranty Warranty Available Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.