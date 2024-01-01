Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>LIMITED! AWD! LEATHER SEAT! PANORAMIC SUNROOF! NAVI ! PARKING SENSORS! POWER LIFTGATE!</p><p>BLUETOOTH! POWER SEAT! HEATED SEAT! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! A/C!</p><p>LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599</p><p>EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118    647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA</p>

2009 Ford Edge

208,500 KM

Details Description Features

$5,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Ford Edge

Limited AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Ford Edge

Limited AWD

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

  1. 1723837723
  2. 1723837723
  3. 1723837723
  4. 1723837723
  5. 1723837723
  6. 1723837723
  7. 1723837723
  8. 1723837723
  9. 1723837723
  10. 1723837723
  11. 1723837723
  12. 1723837723
  13. 1723837723
  14. 1723837723
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
208,500KM
As Is Condition
VIN 2FMDK49C89BA73057

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cherry
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 208,500 KM

Vehicle Description

LIMITED! AWD! LEATHER SEAT! PANORAMIC SUNROOF! NAVI ! PARKING SENSORS! POWER LIFTGATE!

BLUETOOTH! POWER SEAT! HEATED SEAT! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! A/C!

LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599

EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118    647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Why Buy New Motors

Used 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Premier for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Chevrolet Cruze Premier 88,800 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Subaru Outback Touring for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Subaru Outback Touring 199,300 KM $9,500 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Toyota Camry LE for sale in Toronto, ON
2012 Toyota Camry LE 231,800 KM $8,999 + tax & lic

Email Why Buy New Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-356-XXXX

(click to show)

416-356-8118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

Contact Seller
2009 Ford Edge