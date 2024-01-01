2009 Ford F-150

Menu
<p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #ffffff;>Over 14 Years in business,</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #ffffff;> </p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #ffffff;>-- Fully certified.</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #ffffff;>-- Super Crow, 4x4, 4 door , Automatic</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #ffffff;> </p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #ffffff;>--- 3 Years Warranty available</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #ffffff;> </p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #ffffff;>-- No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #ffffff;>-- Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing available,</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #ffffff;>- Welcome for test drive today !!!</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #ffffff;>-- OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #ffffff;>--- Please call @ 416 398 5959.</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #ffffff;>-- FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #ffffff;>-- THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #ffffff;>--- BEFORE PURCHASE!!!</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #ffffff;>-- ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #ffffff;>-- BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #ffffff;>-- OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #ffffff;>-- OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #ffffff;>-- Were located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #ffffff;>-- Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #ffffff;>-- FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #ffffff;>-- HAGGLE FREE</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #ffffff;>-- NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; margin: 1em 0px 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #ffffff;>Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering</p>

2009 Ford F-150

245,000 KM

$7,800

+ tax & licensing
2009 Ford F-150

12027010

2009 Ford F-150

Location

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
245,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTRX14829FB45253

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 245,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

$7,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959

2009 Ford F-150