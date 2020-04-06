Menu
2009 Ford F-150

XLT

2009 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Selected Fine Cars

3206 Danforth Ave., Toronto, ON M1L 1C1

416-698-0162

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 160,356KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4862085
  • VIN: 1FTPW14V39FB04047
Exterior Colour
Blue Flame (Blue)
Interior Colour
Medium Stone (FE)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

Convenience
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • CARGO LAMP
  • Interval wipers
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Comfort
  • glove box
  • Manual air conditioning
  • Overhead console w/(2) storage bins
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Delayed accessory pwr
  • Pwr windows w/1-touch driver down
Safety
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Dual note horn
Suspension
  • Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs
Windows
  • Rear window w/fixed privacy glass
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Black front/rear stone cuffs
  • Black door & tailgate handles
  • Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist
  • Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case
  • HD shock absorbers
  • Colour-coordinated urethane steering wheel
  • 4-wheel drive
  • outside temp display
  • 2-ton jack
  • Sirius satellite radio w/6-month subscription
  • Seatback map pockets
  • Securilock anti-theft ignition
  • Side-impact airbags
  • Front Coil Springs
  • Rear grab handles
  • Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
  • Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch
  • Bright headlamps w/autolamp
  • Premium cloth 60/40 flip-up split bench rear seat
  • Front/rear dome lamps
  • Fade-to-off interior lamps w/integrated map lamps
  • Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor
  • Safety canopy curtain airbags
  • 3-point seat belts in all rear positions
  • Autolock features for child safety seats
  • Front/rear auxiliary pwr point
  • Single Exhaust
  • 155 amp alternator
  • Long-spindle double wishbone coil-over-shock front axle
  • 72-amp/hr HD maintenance-free battery
  • 5.4L EFI 24-VALVE FLEX-FUEL V8 ENGINE
  • Chrome bar-style grille-inc: chrome surround, black mesh
  • Chrome front/rear step bumpers-inc: body-color upper fascia, black front valance
  • Air conditioning registers-inc: chrome rings, obsidian vanes
  • Display centre-inc: warning message, text function
  • Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, fuel gauge, voltmeter, oil pressure, engine coolant temp, odometer
  • Front seat belts-inc: outboard height adjustable shoulder belts, 2-point centre lap belt

Selected Fine Cars

3206 Danforth Ave., Toronto, ON M1L 1C1

