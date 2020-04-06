2009 Ford F-150

- Convenience
- Tilt Steering Column
- CARGO LAMP
- Interval wipers
- Powertrain
- Exterior
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- Comfort
- glove box
- Manual air conditioning
- Overhead console w/(2) storage bins
- Power Options
- Pwr rack & pinion steering
- Delayed accessory pwr
- Pwr windows w/1-touch driver down
- Safety
- Child safety rear door locks
- Dual note horn
- Suspension
- Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs
- Windows
- Rear window w/fixed privacy glass
- Additional Features
- SPEED CONTROL
- Black front/rear stone cuffs
- Black door & tailgate handles
- Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist
- Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case
- HD shock absorbers
- Colour-coordinated urethane steering wheel
- 4-wheel drive
- outside temp display
- 2-ton jack
- Sirius satellite radio w/6-month subscription
- Seatback map pockets
- Securilock anti-theft ignition
- Side-impact airbags
- Front Coil Springs
- Rear grab handles
- Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
- Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch
- Bright headlamps w/autolamp
- Premium cloth 60/40 flip-up split bench rear seat
- Front/rear dome lamps
- Fade-to-off interior lamps w/integrated map lamps
- Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor
- Safety canopy curtain airbags
- 3-point seat belts in all rear positions
- Autolock features for child safety seats
- Front/rear auxiliary pwr point
- Single Exhaust
- 155 amp alternator
- Long-spindle double wishbone coil-over-shock front axle
- 72-amp/hr HD maintenance-free battery
- 5.4L EFI 24-VALVE FLEX-FUEL V8 ENGINE
- Chrome bar-style grille-inc: chrome surround, black mesh
- Chrome front/rear step bumpers-inc: body-color upper fascia, black front valance
- Air conditioning registers-inc: chrome rings, obsidian vanes
- Display centre-inc: warning message, text function
- Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, fuel gauge, voltmeter, oil pressure, engine coolant temp, odometer
- Front seat belts-inc: outboard height adjustable shoulder belts, 2-point centre lap belt
