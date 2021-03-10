Menu
2009 Ford F-150

244,545 KM

Details Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
JUST ARRIVED - 4.6 L V8 XLT EXT CAB 6 Passenger

Location

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

244,545KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 6820763
  • Stock #: T-523

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 244,545 KM

Vehicle Features

EXT CAB
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Top Ten Auto

Top Ten Auto

4362 Sheppard Av East, Toronto, ON M1S 1T8

