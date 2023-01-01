2009 Ford F-250

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 0 , 4 8 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10325838

10325838 Stock #: UN83224A

UN83224A VIN: 1FTSX215X9EA90090

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Oxford White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # UN83224A

Mileage 200,480 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Mechanical Power Steering Interior Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Safety Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Convenience Tow Hitch Receiver

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.