Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Ford F-250

200,480 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

Contact Seller
2009 Ford F-250

2009 Ford F-250

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Ford F-250

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
200,480KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10325838
  • Stock #: UN83224A
  • VIN: 1FTSX215X9EA90090

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UN83224A
  • Mileage 200,480 KM

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Safety

Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ken Shaw Toyota

2009 Porsche Cayenne
103,951 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Land Rover Disc...
 47,447 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 71,020 KM
$44,488 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ken Shaw Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

Call Dealer

1-888-750-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-750-4112

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory