$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Ken Shaw Toyota
1-888-750-4112
2009 Ford F-250
2009 Ford F-250
Location
Ken Shaw Toyota
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
1-888-750-4112
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
200,480KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10325838
- Stock #: UN83224A
- VIN: 1FTSX215X9EA90090
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # UN83224A
- Mileage 200,480 KM
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Safety
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Convenience
Tow Hitch Receiver
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Ken Shaw Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Ken Shaw Toyota
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8