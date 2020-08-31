2009 Ford Ranger

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $699

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Passenger Air Bag Sensor Comfort Air Conditioning Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Convenience Tow Hooks Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.