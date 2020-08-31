Menu
2009 Ford Ranger

269,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,900

+ tax & licensing
$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Weston Motors

416-248-2291

2009 Ford Ranger

2009 Ford Ranger

4X4*ROOF RACK*TRUCK BOX CAP*PICTURES COMING!!*

2009 Ford Ranger

4X4*ROOF RACK*TRUCK BOX CAP*PICTURES COMING!!*

Location

Weston Motors

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

416-248-2291

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $699

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

269,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5805699
  Stock #: A47252
  VIN: 1FTZR45E09PA47252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 269,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance Options: TD Bank, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada. Proud to be upstanding members of OMVIC, UCDA, BBB, Lubrico Warranty and CarProof. As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is not drivable, and not certified. Certification is available for $699.00. Make The Right Choice & Buy Certified!! When purchasing Certification, a 6 month Powertrain Lubrico Warranty with $1000 coverage per claim is included!!***TAKE ANY VEHICLE TO YOUR MECHANIC PRIOR TO PURCHASE! THAT IS HOW CONFIDENT WE ARE! ****** IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE! ALWAYS APPROVED! ****** CAR PROOF ON HAND!!!!

-4X4 -ROOF RACK -TRUCK BOX CAP -PICTURES COMING!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tow Hooks
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Engine Immobilizer

