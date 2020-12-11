Menu
2009 GMC Acadia

149,800 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

K & L Auto Sales

416-913-3469

2009 GMC Acadia

2009 GMC Acadia

SLT ~ AWD ~ 7 PASS. ~ LEATHER ~ NAV. ~ PANO ROOF

2009 GMC Acadia

SLT ~ AWD ~ 7 PASS. ~ LEATHER ~ NAV. ~ PANO ROOF

Location

K & L Auto Sales

4699 Keele Street, Unit 19, Toronto, ON M3J 2N8

416-913-3469

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

149,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6342848
  • Stock #: 31122002
  • VIN: 1gkev23d99j187249

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 31122002
  • Mileage 149,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Safety Standards Certificate included. No extra fees. Warranty & CarProof report available. HST is not included. K & L Auto Sales 4699 Keele st. unit#19 (Steeles & Keele) Toronto M3J 2N8 (416) 913-3469. Serving the TORONTO area, since 2005 K & L Auto Sales, located at 4699 KEELE ST in TORONTO, ON, is your premier retailer of Quality Pre-owned vehicles. We have a huge selection of over 100 pre-owned cars and truck to suit any budget, Our dedicated sales staff are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. Please utilize our various online resources and allow our excellent network of people to put you in your ideal car, truck or SUV today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

K & L Auto Sales

K & L Auto Sales

4699 Keele Street, Unit 19, Toronto, ON M3J 2N8

