2009 GMC Savana

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,960 + taxes & licensing 2 1 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8173933

8173933 VIN: 1GDHG31C591117701

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Yellow

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style Bus

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 21

Mileage 214,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Interior Bucket Seats Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.