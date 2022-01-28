Menu
2009 GMC Savana

214,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,960

+ tax & licensing
Car Solutions Canada Inc.

416-633-0603

3500 ***21-PASSENGER BUS***

Location

Car Solutions Canada Inc.

3715 Keele St., Unit 18 & 19, Toronto, ON M3J 1N1

416-633-0603

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

214,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8173933
  • VIN: 1GDHG31C591117701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Bus
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 21
  • Mileage 214,000 KM

Vehicle Description

***FULLY CERTIFIED 21 PASSENGER SCHOOL BUS***4.8L/V8 ENGINE RUNS GREAT***CAN BE CONVERTED INTO ANYTHING YOU WANT OR KEEP AS A MULTI PERSON HUALER***SOME SEATS HAVE RIPS AND CAN EASILY BE REPAIRED***GREAT CONDITION***WELL KEPT*** NO SMELLS***INCREDIBLE VEHICLE***ONLY $8,960.00 FULLY CERTIFIED***214,000KMS***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Bucket Seats
Automatic Headlights
Transmission Overdrive Switch

