Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Honda Accord

290,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959

Contact Seller
2009 Honda Accord

2009 Honda Accord

EX-L, Leather sunroof, 4 door, Automatic, 3/Y Wa

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Honda Accord

EX-L, Leather sunroof, 4 door, Automatic, 3/Y Wa

Location

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

  1. 1689178975
  2. 1689178981
  3. 1689178986
  4. 1689178992
  5. 1689178996
  6. 1689179002
  7. 1689179006
  8. 1689179012
  9. 1689179017
  10. 1689179023
  11. 1689179033
  12. 1689179037
  13. 1689179043
  14. 1689179047
  15. 1689179053
  16. 1689179060
  17. 1689179065
  18. 1689179070
  19. 1689179075
  20. 1689179079
  21. 1689179085
  22. 1689179089
  23. 1689179094
  24. 1689179099
  25. 1689179104
  26. 1689179108
  27. 1689179114
  28. 1689179118
  29. 1689179122
  30. 1689179128
  31. 1689179133
  32. 1689179137
  33. 1689179143
  34. 1689179148
  35. 1689179151
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,800

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
290,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10170462
  • VIN: 1HGCP36839A800324

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 290,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 14 Years in business,

--     Fully certified.

--     EX-L      ---  4 Door         ---  Leather SunRoof

--     Automatic

 

--    No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!

--    Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available,

-     Welcome for test drive today !!!

--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.

 

---   Please call @ 416 398 5959.

--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND

--     THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.

---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!

 

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,

--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,

 

--     OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!

--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

--     We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .

 

--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -

--     HAGGLE FREE

--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

 

 

Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Cross Inc.

2011 BMW X5 35d, AW...
 247,000 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic
2011 Dodge Grand Car...
 212,000 KM
$7,900 + tax & lic
2009 Honda Accord EX...
 290,000 KM
$6,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Cross Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

Call Dealer

416-398-XXXX

(click to show)

416-398-5959

Alternate Numbers
416-275-0906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory