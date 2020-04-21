Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 Honda Accord

Sedan EX-L

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Honda Accord

Sedan EX-L

Location

Selected Fine Cars

3206 Danforth Ave., Toronto, ON M1L 1C1

416-698-0162

  1. 4885719
  2. 4885719
  3. 4885719
  4. 4885719
  5. 4885719
  6. 4885719
  7. 4885719
  8. 4885719
  9. 4885719
  10. 4885719
  11. 4885719
  12. 4885719
  13. 4885719
  14. 4885719
  15. 4885719
  16. 4885719
  17. 4885719
  18. 4885719
  19. 4885719
  20. 4885719
Contact Seller

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 81,808KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4885719
  • Stock #: 10300
  • VIN: 1HGCP25849A806581
Exterior Colour
Crystal Black Pearl (Black)
Interior Colour
Black (BK)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder

SELECTED FINE CARS
416-698-0162

***THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED FOR THE ADVERTISED PRICE***
Prices are plus taxes and Licensing

***WE ARE LOCATED AT 3206 DANFORTH AVE. TORONTO ON M1L 1C1***

***MANY OF OUR VEHICLES ARE TRADE-INS FROM LOCAL NEW CAR DEALERSHIPS***

***MANY OF OUR VEHICLES ARE AQUIRED FROM THE KIDNEY FOUNDATION***

***VISIT WWW.499DOWN.CA FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY***

HOURS OF OPERATION

MONDAY-THURSDAY 9AM - 7PM

FRIDAY 9AM - 5PM

SATURDAY 9AM - 2PM

SUNDAY CLOSED

Safety
  • Security System
  • Side Curtain Airbags
  • Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
  • Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
  • Child-proof rear door locks
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Convenience
  • Map Lights
  • Front & Rear Floor Mats
  • Driver & front passenger seatback pockets
  • Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
  • Multi-reflector halogen headlights w/auto-on/off
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • P225/50VR17 all-season tires
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control -inc: air filtration
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Body-coloured bumpers
Seating
  • Rear seat heater ducts
Security
  • Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Power Options
  • 12V pwr outlet
  • Body-coloured heated folding pwr mirrors
Suspension
  • Independent double wishbone front suspension
Additional Features
  • 17" Alloy Wheels
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Front & rear stabilizer bars
  • Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
  • Front splash guards
  • Outside temp indicator
  • Chrome exhaust finisher
  • 5-speed manual transmission
  • Maintenance Minder system
  • Sunglasses holder
  • Front & rear door pockets
  • Tilt & telescoping steering column
  • Pwr tilt moonroof
  • Driver & front passenger active head restraints
  • Centre console w/storage compartment
  • Ambient console lighting
  • Speed-sensing variable intermittent windshield wipers
  • Remote release w/locks -inc: fuel filler door & interior trunk
  • Front side airbags -inc: passenger-side occupant position detection system
  • XM satellite radio w/3-month trial subscription
  • Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags
  • Multi-link double wishbone rear suspension
  • Variable gear ratio (VGR) rack & pinion steering
  • 270-watt AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD changer -inc: (6) speakers, subwoofer, MP3/WMA playback, aux input jack, anti-theft feature
  • 2.4L DOHC MPFI 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
  • HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface
  • 3-point seat belts in all seating positions -inc: front automatic tensioning system, front adjustable anchors
  • Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System -inc: bilingual voice recognition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Selected Fine Cars

2014 Ford Focus SE
 81,682 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Fusion SE
 233,681 KM
$3,995 + tax & lic
2009 BMW 3 Series 32...
 162,635 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Selected Fine Cars

3206 Danforth Ave., Toronto, ON M1L 1C1

Quick Links
Directions Website

Call Dealer

416-698-XXXX

(click to show)

416-698-0162

Send A Message