2009 Honda Accord

Safety Security System

Side Curtain Airbags

Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)

Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes

Child-proof rear door locks Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure Convenience Map Lights

Front & Rear Floor Mats

Driver & front passenger seatback pockets

Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors

Multi-reflector halogen headlights w/auto-on/off Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

P225/50VR17 all-season tires Comfort Cargo Area Light

Dual-zone automatic climate control -inc: air filtration Windows Rear Window Defroster Trim Body-coloured door handles

Body-coloured bumpers Seating Rear seat heater ducts Security Immobilizer theft-deterrent system Power Options 12V pwr outlet

Body-coloured heated folding pwr mirrors Suspension Independent double wishbone front suspension

Additional Features 17" Alloy Wheels

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Front & rear stabilizer bars

Drive-by-Wire Throttle System

Front splash guards

Outside temp indicator

Chrome exhaust finisher

5-speed manual transmission

Maintenance Minder system

Sunglasses holder

Front & rear door pockets

Tilt & telescoping steering column

Pwr tilt moonroof

Driver & front passenger active head restraints

Centre console w/storage compartment

Ambient console lighting

Speed-sensing variable intermittent windshield wipers

Remote release w/locks -inc: fuel filler door & interior trunk

Front side airbags -inc: passenger-side occupant position detection system

XM satellite radio w/3-month trial subscription

Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags

Multi-link double wishbone rear suspension

Variable gear ratio (VGR) rack & pinion steering

270-watt AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD changer -inc: (6) speakers, subwoofer, MP3/WMA playback, aux input jack, anti-theft feature

2.4L DOHC MPFI 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine

HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface

3-point seat belts in all seating positions -inc: front automatic tensioning system, front adjustable anchors

Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System -inc: bilingual voice recognition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.