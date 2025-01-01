$10,500+ tax & licensing
2009 Honda Civic
DX
2009 Honda Civic
DX
Location
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd, Toronto, ON M1N 3K2
416.500.5311
$10,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
99,393KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFA16289H005785
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2178
- Mileage 99,393 KM
Vehicle Description
OMG ONLY 99K, 1.8L I4, Super Fuel Efficient, CERTIFIED (incl. in price), Auto, AC, Legendary Honda reliability, Cloth interior, CarFax available, Intermittent wipers, AM/FM/CD, Tilt and Telescopic steering wheel and much much more ..
Lots of COMPACTs (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask us for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.
Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!
To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at:
https://www.google.com/maps/place/AJS Auto Sales/@43.6993233,-79.2654427,17z/data=!4m8!3m7!1s0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96!8m2!3d43.6993233!4d-79.2654427!9m1!1b1!16s/g/11hd5bcgg9?entry=ttu
All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless otherwise noted). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough certification inspection, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).
Financing & third-party warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/
We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/
We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!
A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.
A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!
AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.
Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color.
Note: AJS does not warrant or guarantee the Ontario safety certificate they provide will pass inspection in other CDN provinces or US states. Purchasers are responsible for non-Ontario inspections/safety certifications and resulting work required.
Note: All AJS vehicle photos, are the intellectual property of AJS Auto Sales, its subsidiaries and its agents and cannot be used without the express prior written consent of AJS Auto Sales.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
4.44 Axle Ratio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Halogen Headlights
Intermittent front wipers
Convenience
Clock
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Safety
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Emergency interior trunk release
Interior
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Upholstery
Adjustable front headrests
Front cupholders
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Adjustable rear headrests
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Full wheel covers
digital odometer
3-point front seatbelts
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments
Seatbelt pretensioners
Driver seat manual adjustments
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
TACHOMETER GAUGE
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
MANUAL SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
2009 Honda Civic