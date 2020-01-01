Menu
2009 Honda Civic

Coupe LX

Location

Westowne Mazda

5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8

416-232-2011

$2,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 220,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4441290
  • Stock #: P4069A
  • VIN: 2HGFG126X9H008064
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.westowne.com/etobicoke-ontario-car-loan-application/



WELCOME TO THE FAMILY!

Westowne Mazda is a family owned dealership whose owners are always available on-site to offer you assistance. As a client you will become part of the Westowne Family.

As your Toronto Mazda dealer since 1983, Westowne Mazda, has been proud to call itself your Mazda superstore a nd the Mazda dealer you need to know in T.O.!
As one of the largest Mazda dealerships in Toronto, the family-owned business caters to families, businesses and professionals in need of a new Mazda vehicle at a competitive price.

Visit the Westowne Mazda showroom and discover the all-new Mazda vehicle models, including the Mazda3 and Mazda6 sedans and the Mazda5 family car, not to mention the MX-5 sports car and CX-5 and CX-9 SUV's! An incomparable selection of quality used vehicles is also available for you to choose from. Westowne Mazda has a 23,000 sq ft display space full of new and used cars and trucks. No matter what your needs are, we will have a Mazda model for you! Keep in mind that we are also your preferred one-stop shop for top-quality after-sales service. We can handle all your repair and maintenance needs, quickly and professionally! You can also count on us to benefit from advantageous financing solutions for your next vehicle lease or purchase.

Contact us online at any time or by telephone at 1.866.412.3669 to learn more. At Westowne Mazda, we proudly sell and service new and used Mazda vehicles to customers from Etobicoke, Ontario, Toronto, Mississauga, North York, Vaughan, Milton, Brampton, Scarborough, Richmond Hill, Thornhill and surrounding areas.
Visit Westowne Mazda today at 5511 Dundas St. West, Etobicoke, ON M9B 1B8, or give us a call at 416.232.2011 or Toll Free: 1.866.412.3669
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Etobicoke. o~o

Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • 1.8L SOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
  • Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Safety
  • Side Curtain Airbags
  • 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
  • 3-point seat belts w/front pretensioners
Convenience
  • Map Lights
  • Front Cup Holders
  • Front & Rear Floor Mats
  • Variable intermittent windshield wipers
  • Remote fuel filler door release
  • Door pocket storage bins
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Pwr windows w/driver auto up/down
  • 12V pwr outlet
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors
Security
  • Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Exterior
  • P205/55R16 all-season tires
Suspension
  • Control-link MacPherson strut front suspension
Seating
  • 60/40 fold-down rear seatback
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Integrated glass antenna
Comfort
  • Air conditioning w/air filtration system
Additional Features
  • Front & rear stabilizer bars
  • Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
  • Front splash guards
  • Lower anchors and tethers for children (LATCH)
  • Pwr front ventilated disc/rear solid disc brakes
  • Pwr moonroof w/tilt feature
  • Rear decklid spoiler
  • Tilt & telescopic steering column
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Maintenance Minder system
  • Reactive-link double wishbone rear suspension
  • Multi-functional centre console storage
  • Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
  • 16" aluminum wheels
  • Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags
  • Instrument panel -inc: digital odometer, digital trip meter
  • 5-speed automatic transmission w/lock-up torque converter, grade logic control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

