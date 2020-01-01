Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 Honda Civic

DX-G

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Honda Civic

DX-G

Location

Philips Auto

2424 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1K 2P3

647-281-0735

Contact Seller

$3,494

+ taxes & licensing

  • 289,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4472016
  • Stock #: BLKCIV18
  • VIN: 2HGFA16479H035104
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Philips Auto - address : 2424 Eglinton Ave E Scarborough Ont. M1K2P3 (647) 281-0735 - www.philipsauto.ca

2009 Honda Civic EXCELLENT RUNNING CONDITION, - CLEAN TITLE VEHICLE! LOADED, POWER WINDOWS ALL AROUND, POWER LOCKS, DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL! THIS VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED WITH A DETAILED CARPROOF HISTORY REPORT! READY FOR THE NEW OWNER! CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY!
FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE!.

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Detailing
3.Administration Fee.
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report. .
5.Warranty
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Philips Auto

2005 Jeep Liberty Sp...
 277,000 KM
$3,494 + tax & lic
2008 Mazda Tribute GX
 192,000 KM
$4,784 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Focus SE
 151,000 KM
$4,994 + tax & lic
Philips Auto

Philips Auto

2424 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1K 2P3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

647-281-XXXX

(click to show)

647-281-0735

Send A Message