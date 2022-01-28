$9,491+ tax & licensing
2009 Honda Civic
DX-G WELL MAINTAINED CIVIC WITH CLEAN CARFAX . COMES WITH ALL SESON TIRES AND SNOWS ON RIMS.
Location
Sherway Nissan
1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8255089
- Stock #: P6306A
- VIN: 2HGFA16469H110228
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 141,532 KM
Vehicle Description
Well maintained civic trade with only 142000 kms.
Power windows and locks> Steering wheel controls>Air conditioning>All season tires on alloy wheels and snow tires on steel wheels included> Fog lamps> aftermarket back up camera>
Clean carfax accident free trade.
Sherway Nissan in business since 1987 offers a brand new 47,000 square-ft, state of the art Sales & Service facility conveniently located at QEW and Kipling Ave, just east of Hwy 427.
Vehicle Features
