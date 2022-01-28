Menu
2009 Honda Civic

141,532 KM

Details Description Features

$9,491

+ tax & licensing
$9,491

+ taxes & licensing

Sherway Nissan

416-239-1217

2009 Honda Civic

2009 Honda Civic

DX-G WELL MAINTAINED CIVIC WITH CLEAN CARFAX . COMES WITH ALL SESON TIRES AND SNOWS ON RIMS.

2009 Honda Civic

DX-G WELL MAINTAINED CIVIC WITH CLEAN CARFAX . COMES WITH ALL SESON TIRES AND SNOWS ON RIMS.

Location

Sherway Nissan

1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5

416-239-1217

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,491

+ taxes & licensing

141,532KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8255089
  • Stock #: P6306A
  • VIN: 2HGFA16469H110228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,532 KM

Vehicle Description

Well maintained civic trade with only 142000 kms.
Power windows and locks> Steering wheel controls>Air conditioning>All season tires on alloy wheels and snow tires on steel wheels included> Fog lamps> aftermarket back up camera>
Clean carfax accident free trade.
.

Sherway Nissan in business since 1987 offers a brand new 47,000 square-ft, state of the art Sales & Service facility conveniently located at QEW and Kipling Ave, just east of Hwy 427. Whether you are in the market for a Used Vehicle, New Vehicle or the best After-Sales Service youve ever experienced, Your Way is the Sherway. Call Us now at 416 239 1217. Please note all prices are plus HST and

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
ABS Brakes
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Sherway Nissan

Sherway Nissan

Sherway Nissan

Primary

1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5

