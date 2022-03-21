2009 Honda Civic

$5,800 + taxes & licensing 2 2 6 , 7 8 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8809325

8809325 Stock #: PC8409

PC8409 VIN: 2HGFA164X9H112323

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC8409

Mileage 226,788 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.