$5,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2009 Honda Civic
DX-G Sedan, AUTOMATIC, AC, AUX, MP3, CRUISE
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$5,800
- Listing ID: 8809325
- Stock #: PC8409
- VIN: 2HGFA164X9H112323
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 226,788 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 HONDA CIVIC DX-G SEDAN | 1.8L 4-CYLINDER | AUTOMATIC | CRUISE CONTROL | AC | POWER WINDOWS | TELESCOPING STEERING WHEEL | 12V POWER OUTLET | 4-SPEAKER AUDIO SYSTEM | MP3 & WMA PLAYBACK CAPABILITY | AUXILARY INPUT | SPEED SENSITIVE VOLUME CONTROL | CLEAN CARFAX
The Civic is a staple of the Honda brand and its among the top choices for efficient and affordable compact car shoppers.
This 2009 Civic DX-G Sedan is powered by 1.8-liter inline-4-cylinder engine producing 140-horsepower and 128 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to 5-speed Automatic transmission which sends the power to the front wheels with its FWD configuration.
This Honda Civic features a Silver exterior colour with Tan/Gray cloth interior.
The 2009 Honda Civic comes with standard safety features that include stability control, antilock brakes, front side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags.
