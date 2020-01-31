2009 Honda CR-V

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Nice shape considering year & mileage. Top of line fully loaded with navigation. Sold certified. Drives well.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Front Reading Lamps

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

CD Player

MP3 Player

CD Changer

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Navigation System

Back-Up Camera

Sun/Moonroof

