Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Honda Element

59,000 KM

Details Description

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
2009 Honda Element

2009 Honda Element

EX|4WD|ALLOYS|RUNNING BOARDS

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Honda Element

EX|4WD|ALLOYS|RUNNING BOARDS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

59,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7002248
  • Stock #: 800091
  • VIN: 5J6YH28789L800091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 59,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 5J6YH28789L800091, EX, 4X4, ALLOY WHEELS, RUNNING BOARDS, Silver on Grey, Titanium Trim, Waterproof Front and Rear Seats, Front Armrests, Pwr. Windows, Pwr. Door Locks, Pwr. Mirrors, 270W audio with CD/MP3 Player, Air Conditioning, Leather Steering Wheel with Audio and Cuise Ctrls., Keyless Entry, ABS, VSA (Vehicle Stability Assist), Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified! Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!


FINANCING: 8.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Best Buy Auto

2016 BMW 6 Series 64...
 185,000 KM
$25,900 + tax & lic
2015 Audi Q7 3.0T|VO...
 182,000 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic
2010 Isuzu NQR 16FT|...
 198,000 KM
$21,900 + tax & lic

Email Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

Call Dealer

647-260-XXXX

(click to show)

647-260-0371

Quick Links
Directions Inventory