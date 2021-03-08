Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Honda Fit

142,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,990

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
2009 Honda Fit

2009 Honda Fit

LX|ALLOYS|SET OF WINTER RIMS AND TIRES

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Honda Fit

LX|ALLOYS|SET OF WINTER RIMS AND TIRES

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,990

+ taxes & licensing

142,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6679703
  • Stock #: 808189
  • VIN: JHMGE87589S808189

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# JHMGE87589S808189, SPOILER, ALLOY WHEELS, SECOND SET OF TOYO WINTER RIMS AND TIRES, 5 Speed Manual Transmission, Red on Grey,  Pwr. Doors Locks, Pwr. Windows, Pwr./Heated Side Mirrors, CD, Air Conditioning, Keyless Entry,  Tinted Windows, ABS, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate (at listed price only).
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARFAX Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price. Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available. We will ship to any Canadian Province.

The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

BUSINESS HOURS:

Mon-Thur:  09:00am - 08:00pm.
Fri-Sat:  10:00am - 06:00pm.
Sun:      11:00am - 04:00pm.

LOCATION:

2918 Eglinton Ave East. (Eglinton Ave E & McCowan Rd - Across Home Depot)
Toronto, ON
M1J 2E4

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Best Buy Auto

2012 Ford Expedition...
 175,000 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Expedition...
 153,000 KM
$25,900 + tax & lic
2006 Lincoln Town Ca...
 60,000 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic

Email Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

Call Dealer

647-260-XXXX

(click to show)

647-260-0371

Quick Links
Directions Inventory