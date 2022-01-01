Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Hummer H3

87,000 KM

Details Description Features

$28,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
2009 Hummer H3

2009 Hummer H3

ALPHA|5.3L|NAVI|REARCAM|SUROOF|RUNNING BOARDS

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Hummer H3

ALPHA|5.3L|NAVI|REARCAM|SUROOF|RUNNING BOARDS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

87,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8123524
  • Stock #: 122705
  • VIN: 5GTEN13L798122705

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 87,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 5GTEN13L798122705, ALPHA, 5.3L V8, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, 4WD, PWR. SUNROOF, LEATHER, CHROME WHEELS, RUNNING BOARDS, Grey on Black Leather, Pwr/Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Pwr. Door Locks, Pwr. Side Mirrors, ON STar, CD Player, Compass, Auto Dim Mirror, Tinted Windows, Titanium Trim, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Financing Available!

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Best Buy Auto

2010 Cadillac CTS LE...
 124,000 KM
$7,900 + tax & lic
2000 Jaguar S-Type 3...
 175,000 KM
$4,500 + tax & lic
2012 Volkswagen Beet...
 93,000 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic

Email Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

Call Dealer

647-260-XXXX

(click to show)

647-260-0371

Quick Links
Directions Inventory