Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2 DOOR COUPE! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C!</p><p>HEAT WORK PERFECTLY! ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION WORK GOOD AND STRONG! SUPER GAS </p><p>SAVING! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! PERFECT WINTER BEATER AND CITY DELIVERY CAR! LOCAL</p><p>ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO</p><p>OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118    647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA</p>

2009 Hyundai Accent

176,500 KM

Details Description Features

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Hyundai Accent

L

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Hyundai Accent

L

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

  1. 1730925796
  2. 1730925796
  3. 1730925796
  4. 1730925795
  5. 1730925796
  6. 1730925795
  7. 1730925796
  8. 1730925796
  9. 1730925796
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
176,500KM
As Is Condition
VIN KMHCN35C09U113600

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 176,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2 DOOR COUPE! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C!

HEAT WORK PERFECTLY! ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION WORK GOOD AND STRONG! SUPER GAS 

SAVING! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! PERFECT WINTER BEATER AND CITY DELIVERY CAR! LOCAL

ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO

OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118    647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Why Buy New Motors

Used 2014 Scion tC AUTO LEATHER ROOF for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Scion tC AUTO LEATHER ROOF 253,000 KM $7,888 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Hyundai Accent L for sale in Toronto, ON
2009 Hyundai Accent L 176,500 KM $3,500 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Toyota Yaris BASE 5 SPEED for sale in Toronto, ON
2007 Toyota Yaris BASE 5 SPEED 235,000 KM $2,999 + tax & lic

Email Why Buy New Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-356-XXXX

(click to show)

416-356-8118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

Contact Seller
2009 Hyundai Accent