$3,500+ tax & licensing
2009 Hyundai Accent
L
2009 Hyundai Accent
L
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
$3,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 176,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2 DOOR COUPE! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C!
HEAT WORK PERFECTLY! ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION WORK GOOD AND STRONG! SUPER GAS
SAVING! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! PERFECT WINTER BEATER AND CITY DELIVERY CAR! LOCAL
ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO
OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3
416-356-8118 647-348-5885
WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Why Buy New Motors
Email Why Buy New Motors
Why Buy New Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-356-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-356-8118