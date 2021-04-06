Menu
2009 Hyundai Accent

161,000 KM

$2,950

+ tax & licensing
Polo Auto Sales

416-566-4564

GLS

Location

Polo Auto Sales

2335 St Clair Ave W, Toronto, ON M6N 1K9

416-566-4564

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

161,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6974876
  • VIN: KMHCN45CX9U355851

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 161,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

2006 Hyundai Accent GLS CERTIFIED!!!

 

This Vehicle has 161 000km, Automatic, 1.6L, FWD, cheap in gas with power locks, power steering, power breaks, power windows, key less entry cruise controls,  A/C, CD/Radio, very clean in and out, no rust, comes fully certified, HST is not included in the price.

 

*FINANCING AVAILABLE

*CARFAX PROVIDED

*EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE

 

Please call us at 416 566 4564 

PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT

Visit us online @ www.PoloAutoSales.com

Visit us at our Dealership at 2335 St Clair W Toronto, ON M6N

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Engine Immobilizer

