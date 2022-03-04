$10,990+ tax & licensing
$10,990
+ taxes & licensing
Richstone Fine Cars Inc
416-274-2886
2009 Infiniti G37
G37X-ALL WHEEL DRIVE-ONLY 112K KMS! 1 OWNER!
Location
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
112,451KM
Used
As Is Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 112,451 KM
Vehicle Description
FULLY EQUIPPED INCLUDING ALL-WHEEL-DRIVE, V6 ENGINE, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, PWR. "HEATED" LEATHER SEATS, POWER GLASS MOON ROOF, AIR CONDITIONING-DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, PROXIMITY KEY-KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH-BUTTON START, "BOSE" PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, CRUISE CONTROL, PM, PS, PB, PDL, ALLOY WHEELS, FOG LIGHTS, REAR SPOILER, AND MUCH MORE! TOO MUCH TO LIST!!
THE FOLLOWING FEATURES LISTED BELOW ARE ALL INCLUDED IN THE PRICE: -VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT -ALL ORIGINAL INFINITI MANUALS, BOOKS AND 2 PROXIMITY KEYS WITH REMOTE INCLUDED IN THE SELLING PRICE. ***PLEASE FEEL FREE TO BRING ALONG YOUR MECHANIC TO INSPECT, AND TEST DRIVE THIS VEHICLE PRIOR TO PURCHASE.
***YOU CERTIFY,......AND YOU SAVE $$$
AT THIS PRICE, THIS 2009 INFINITI G37X-ALL WHEEL DRIVE IS BEING SOLD AS IS - AS TRADE IN (NOT CERTIFIED): “This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”
HST, LICENCE FEE AND OMVIC FEE ($10.00) ARE EXTRA.
NO OTHER (HIDDEN) FEES EVER!
PLEASE CALL 416-274-AUTO (2886) TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT, PRIOR TO ARRIVING, IN ORDER TO ENSURE VEHICLE AVAILABILITY.
WE ARE AN OMVIC CERTIFIED DEALER AND PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA (USED CAR DEALERS ASSOCIATION).
SERVING THE TORONTO/GTA AND CANADA SINCE 2000!! WE CAN ALSO ASSIST WITH OUT OF PROVINCE PURCHASES.
VEHICLE OPTIONS: ALL-WHEEL DRIVE - V6 ENGINE POWER GLASS MOON ROOF
POWER HEATER LEATHER POWER SEATS "BOSE" PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM WITH SUB-WOOFER!!! AIR CONDITIONING - WITH DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL Power locks
Power mirrors
Power steering PROXIMITY KEY -KEYLESS ENTRY
PUSH BUTTON START
Tilt wheel
Power windows
Rear window defroster
CD player
"BOSE" Premium audio W/SUB WOOFER!
Bucket seats
Heated seats
Leather seats
Power seats
Airbag: driver
Airbag: passenger
Alarm
Anti-lock brakes
Fog lights
Traction control
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
1 LOCAL OWNER!
ONLY 112K KMS!!!
G37X ALL-WHEEL-DRIVE!!!
