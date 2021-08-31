Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Infiniti G37X

112,451 KM

Details Description Features

$9,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

416-274-2886

Contact Seller
2009 Infiniti G37X

2009 Infiniti G37X

G37X-ONLY 112,451KMS! 1 LOCAL OWNER!

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Infiniti G37X

G37X-ONLY 112,451KMS! 1 LOCAL OWNER!

Location

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

855 Alness St, Unit 17, Toronto, ON M3J 2X3

416-274-2886

  1. 1640728943
  2. 1640728943
  3. 1640728939
  4. 1640728939
  5. 1640728940
  6. 1640728941
  7. 1640728944
  8. 1640728944
  9. 1640728943
  10. 1640728943
  11. 1640728944
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

112,451KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8058667

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,451 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 INFINITI G37X ALL-WHEEL-DRIVE!! YES,........ONLY 112,451KMS!! 1 LOCAL OWNER-NON SMOKER!!

FULLY EQUIPPED INCLUDING ALL-WHEEL-DRIVE, V6 ENGINE, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, PWR. “HEATED” LEATHER SEATS, POWER GLASS MOON ROOF, AIR CONDITIONING-DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, PROXIMITY KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH-BUTTON START, CRUISE CONTROL, PM, PS, PB, PDL, ALLOY WHEELS, FOG LIGHTS, REAR SPOILER, AND MUCH MORE! TOO MUCH TO LIST!!

THE FOLLOWING FEATURES LISTED BELOW ARE ALL INCLUDED IN THE PRICE: -VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT  -ALL ORIGINAL INFINITI MANUALS, BOOKS AND 2 PROXIMITY KEYS WITH REMOTE INCLUDED IN THE SELLING PRICE.  ***PLEASE FEEL FREE TO BRING ALONG YOUR MECHANIC TO INSPECT, AND TEST DRIVE THIS VEHICLE PRIOR TO PURCHASE.

***YOU CERTIFY,......AND YOU SAVE $$$

AT THIS PRICE, THIS 2009 INFINITI G37X-ALL WHEEL DRIVE IS BEING SOLD AS IS - AS TRADE IN (NOT CERTIFIED): “This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”

HST, LICENCE FEE AND OMVIC FEE ($10.00) ARE EXTRA.

NO OTHER (HIDDEN) FEES EVER!

PLEASE CALL 416-274-AUTO (2886) TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT, PRIOR TO ARRIVING, IN ORDER TO ENSURE VEHICLE AVAILABILITY.


RICHSTONE FINE CARS INC.

855 ALNESS STREET, UNIT 17

TORONTO, ONTARIO

M3J 2X3

WE ARE AN OMVIC CERTIFIED DEALER AND PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA (USED CAR DEALERS ASSOCIATION).

SERVING THE TORONTO/GTA AND CANADA SINCE 2000!! WE CAN ALSO ASSIST WITH OUT OF PROVINCE PURCHASES.



VEHICLE OPTIONS: ALL-WHEEL DRIVE POWER GLASS MOON ROOF

POWER HEATER LEATHER POWER SEATS Power locks

Power mirrors

Power steering PROXIMITY KEYLESS ENTRY

PUSH BUTTON START

Tilt wheel

Power windows

Rear window defroster

CD player

Premium audio W/SUB WOOFER!

Bucket seats

Heated seats

Leather seats

Power seats

Airbag: driver

Airbag: passenger

Alarm

Anti-lock brakes

Fog lights

Traction control

Vehicle Features

G37X-ALL WHEEL DRIVE! 1 LOCAL OWNER! ONLY 112421KMS!!
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
1 LOCAL OWNER!!
YES,.....ONLY 112,451KMS!!
ALL-WHEEL-DRIVE!! 1 OWNER!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Richstone Fine Cars Inc

2002 Toyota Corolla ...
 188,729 KM
$2,850 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Accord LX...
 29,842 KM
$27,990 + tax & lic
2014 Honda CR-V Tour...
 98,531 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Richstone Fine Cars Inc

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

855 Alness St, Unit 17, Toronto, ON M3J 2X3

Call Dealer

416-274-XXXX

(click to show)

416-274-2886

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory