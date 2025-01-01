Menu
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1J8HR48M98C215113, 5.7L HEMI, VERY LOW MILEAGE, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, PWER SUNROOF, RUNNING BOARDS, LEATHER, ALLOY WHEELS, Burgungy on Black Leather, Bluetooth, Adjustable Pedals, Towing Pkg., MP3/CD Changer, BOSTON Premium Stereo, IPhone/IPod AUX Input, Sirius Satellite Radio, Pwr. & Heated Seats, Home-Link System, Auto Dim Mirror, Compass, HDC (Hill Descent Ctrl.), EVIC (Electronic Vehicle Information Center), Leather Steering Wheel with Audio and EVIC Controls, Fog Lights, Power Inverter (115V, 150W), 4-Wheel ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side Airbags,Impressive 7,200 lbs. Towing Capacity, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee

92,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing
2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LIMITED|5.7L HEMI|NAVI|REARCAM|RUNNING BOARDS

2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LIMITED|5.7L HEMI|NAVI|REARCAM|RUNNING BOARDS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
92,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1J8HR58T09C559427

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 559427
  • Mileage 92,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

