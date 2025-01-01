$10,900+ taxes & licensing
2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee
LIMITED|5.7L HEMI|NAVI|REARCAM|RUNNING BOARDS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$10,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 559427
- Mileage 92,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1J8HR48M98C215113, 5.7L HEMI, VERY LOW MILEAGE, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, PWER SUNROOF, RUNNING BOARDS, LEATHER, ALLOY WHEELS, Burgungy on Black Leather, Bluetooth, Adjustable Pedals, Towing Pkg., MP3/CD Changer, BOSTON Premium Stereo, IPhone/IPod AUX Input, Sirius Satellite Radio, Pwr. & Heated Seats, Home-Link System, Auto Dim Mirror, Compass, HDC (Hill Descent Ctrl.), EVIC (Electronic Vehicle Information Center), Leather Steering Wheel with Audio and EVIC Controls, Fog Lights, Power Inverter (115V, 150W), 4-Wheel ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side Airbags,Impressive 7,200 lbs. Towing Capacity, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
