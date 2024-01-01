$4,900+ tax & licensing
2009 Jeep Patriot
ROCKY MOUNTAIN - 4X4 - SUNROOF - 1 OWNER
2009 Jeep Patriot
ROCKY MOUNTAIN - 4X4 - SUNROOF - 1 OWNER
Location
Dell Fine Cars
478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919
Sold As Is
$4,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 163,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 JEEP PATRIOT - 1 OWNER - ROCKY MOUNTAIN EDITION - 4X4 - SUNROOF - 17" WHEELS - TOUCHSCREEN INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM - BOSTON PREMIUM AUDIO - CRUISE CONTROL - POWER WINDOWS - POWER LOCKS - A/C - KEYLESS ENTRY - PRIVACY GLASS - AND SO MUCH MORE.
WE ARE OFFERING SOME OF OUR SUPER CLEAN TRADES AT WHOLESALE PRICING AND GIVING THE FLEXIBLITY TO OUR CUSTOMERS TO CHOSE THIER OWN AVENUE WHEN IT COMES TO THE FINAL TOUCHES ON THE MECHANICAL SIDE - VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS-IS
$4,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/
We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dell Fine Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Dell Fine Cars
Dell Fine Cars
Call Dealer
416-252-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
416-252-1919