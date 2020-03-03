Menu
2009 Kia Sedona

EX W/LUXURY PKG

2009 Kia Sedona

EX W/LUXURY PKG

Location

Ontario Quality Motors Ltd.

4226 Kingston Road, Toronto, ON M1E 2M6

647-717-3619

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 191,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4729755
  • VIN: KNDMB233996306024
Exterior Colour
Gold
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $495

FINANCING AVAILABLE? Yes, Absolutely! We offer financing for any type of credit, Good Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit!HAVE A TRADE-IN?Trade-in vehicles are always welcome-if you have it we will take it. We will give an honest and fair value for your trade, in exchange for another vehicle purchased from us.PEACE OF MIND PURCHASE! We gladly provide a FREE history report on every vehicle. In addition, we offer extended warranties to best suit your needs. We are here to help and assist you before and after your purchase

HOW ARE OUR PRICES SO LOW? On a daily bases we monitor the marketplace to make sure our prices are competitive and hard to beat. We constantly strive to provide good quality vehicles at a low price. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. As per OMVIC regulations: This vehicle is not certified, not e-tested, and not drivable. We offer a comprehensive safety standard inspection package to certify and e-test all vehicles for ONLY $495.00.

CONTACT US:
TEL: (647) 346-5333 OR (647) 717-3619
ADDRESS: 4226 KINGSTON ROAD, SCARBOROUGH ON M1E2M6
EMAIL: ontarioqualitymotors@yahoo.ca

We are here to help and ask that you give us a chance to earn your business. Should you have any further questions please do not hesitate to contact us.

We look forward to meeting new people every day and will never stop finding new ways to improve.

HOURS OF OPERATION:
Monday-Saturday: 10am to 8pm
OPEN ON Sundays: 11am to 5pm

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Rollover protection bars
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Third Passenger Door
  • Power Fourth Passenger Door
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bucket Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Entertainment System
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Sun/Moonroof

Ontario Quality Motors Ltd.

