PRICED TO SELL! VIN# SALAG25419A510199, NAVIGATION, 7-PASSENGERS, AIR SUSPENSION, FRONT & REAR PARK SENSORS, Towing Capacity - 7.700lbs., 19-inch ALLOYS, TRIPLE SUNROOF, Grey on Black Leather, Terrain Response System, Xenon Headlights, Pwr./Heated/Memory Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Dual Climate Ctrl., Voice Recognition, Harman-Kardon Logic 7 Premium Stereo, CD Changer, Auto Dim Mirror, Home-Link System, Fridge (Cool Box), Leather Steering with Audio and Cruise Ctrls, Keyless Entry, ABS, DSC (Dynamic Stability Ctrl.), Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Ontario Vehicle, CARPOOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

2009 Land Rover LR3

141,000 KM

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
2009 Land Rover LR3

V8|HSE|NAVIGATION|7-SEATS|PANOROOF

2009 Land Rover LR3

V8|HSE|NAVIGATION|7-SEATS|PANOROOF

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
141,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SALAG25419A510199

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 510199
  • Mileage 141,000 KM

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# SALAG25419A510199, NAVIGATION, 7-PASSENGERS, AIR SUSPENSION, FRONT & REAR PARK SENSORS, Towing Capacity - 7.700lbs., 19-inch ALLOYS, TRIPLE SUNROOF, Grey on Black Leather, Terrain Response System, Xenon Headlights, Pwr./Heated/Memory Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Dual Climate Ctrl., Voice Recognition, Harman-Kardon Logic 7 Premium Stereo, CD Changer, Auto Dim Mirror, Home-Link System, Fridge (Cool Box), Leather Steering with Audio and Cruise Ctrls, Keyless Entry, ABS, DSC (Dynamic Stability Ctrl.), Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Ontario Vehicle, CARPOOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!


FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Fog Lights

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks

Leather Seats

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2009 Land Rover LR3