$13,900+ tax & licensing
2009 Land Rover LR3
V8|HSE|NAVIGATION|7-SEATS|PANOROOF
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 510199
- Mileage 141,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# SALAG25419A510199, NAVIGATION, 7-PASSENGERS, AIR SUSPENSION, FRONT & REAR PARK SENSORS, Towing Capacity - 7.700lbs., 19-inch ALLOYS, TRIPLE SUNROOF, Grey on Black Leather, Terrain Response System, Xenon Headlights, Pwr./Heated/Memory Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Dual Climate Ctrl., Voice Recognition, Harman-Kardon Logic 7 Premium Stereo, CD Changer, Auto Dim Mirror, Home-Link System, Fridge (Cool Box), Leather Steering with Audio and Cruise Ctrls, Keyless Entry, ABS, DSC (Dynamic Stability Ctrl.), Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Ontario Vehicle, CARPOOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
Best Buy Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-260-XXXX(click to show)
