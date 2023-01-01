Menu
2009 Lexus ES 350

0 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

2009 Lexus ES 350

2009 Lexus ES 350

2009 Lexus ES 350

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9981875
  • Stock #: 9223
  • VIN: JTHBJ46G092277961

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival, local trade from Lexus dealer in good condition well equipped with a 3.5L V6 engine and automatic transmission, a/c, sunroof,heated leather power seats with memory, bluetooth and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available. 

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire

Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

