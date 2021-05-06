Menu
2009 Lexus GS 450H HYBRID

99,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

NAVI|REARCAM|LEATHER|ROOF|18-inch ALLOYS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

99,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7091344
  • Stock #: 018078
  • VIN: JTHBC96SX95018078

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Light Blue
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# JTHBC96SX95018078, HYBRID, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, LEATHER, SUNROOF, 18-inch ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, Light Blue on Black Leather, Dual Climate Ctrl., Pwr./Heated/Memory Seats, Ventilated Seats, Pwr. Rear Sunshade, Wood/Leather Steering with Audio/Cruise/Phone Ctrls., Pwr. Folding Side Mirrors, Front and Rear Park Sensors, CD Changer, Push Start/Stop Button, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, 4-Wheel ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.   
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

