PRICED TO SELL! VIN# JTHCL46F495002498, AWD, 4.6L, V8, NAVIGATION, MARK LEVINSON PREMIUM AUDIO, REAR VIEW CAMERA, PWR. SUNROOF, VENTILATED SEATS, Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Controls on Leather Steering, 18-inch Alloys, White on Tan Leather, AM/FM/AUX/CD Player, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Cntrl., Heated Steering Wheel, Pwr. Door Locks/Doors/Windows/Mirrors, Ventilated Seats, Pwr. Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Fog Lights, LED Taillights, Auto Headlights, Tinted Glass, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Wood Trim and Audio/Phone/Cruise Cntrls., ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Brake Assist, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Side/Curtain/Dual Airbags, Driver Knee Airbag, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

 

FINANCING: 9.99%

APR (Annual Percentage Rate)

OAC (On Approved Credit)

 

Our Price Includes:

 

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.

2.Administration Fee.

3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).

4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.

5.OMVIC Fee.

 

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

 

Trade-ins are welcome.

 

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

2009 Lexus LS 460

194,000 KM

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
2009 Lexus LS 460

AWD|NAVI|REARCAM|MARK LEVINSON

2009 Lexus LS 460

AWD|NAVI|REARCAM|MARK LEVINSON

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

194,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JTHCL46F495002498

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 194,000 KM

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# JTHCL46F495002498, AWD, 4.6L, V8, NAVIGATION, MARK LEVINSON PREMIUM AUDIO, REAR VIEW CAMERA, PWR. SUNROOF, VENTILATED SEATS, Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Controls on Leather Steering, 18-inch Alloys, White on Tan Leather, AM/FM/AUX/CD Player, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Cntrl., Heated Steering Wheel, Pwr. Door Locks/Doors/Windows/Mirrors, Ventilated Seats, Pwr. Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Fog Lights, LED Taillights, Auto Headlights, Tinted Glass, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Wood Trim and Audio/Phone/Cruise Cntrls., ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Brake Assist, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Side/Curtain/Dual Airbags, Driver Knee Airbag, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

 

FINANCING: 9.99%

APR (Annual Percentage Rate)

OAC (On Approved Credit)

 

Our Price Includes:

 

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.

2.Administration Fee.

3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).

4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.

5.OMVIC Fee.

 

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

 

Trade-ins are welcome.

 

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Leather Seats

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-XXXX

647-260-0371

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2009 Lexus LS 460