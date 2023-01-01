$14,900+ tax & licensing
2009 Lexus LS 460
AWD|NAVI|REARCAM|MARK LEVINSON
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$14,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 194,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# JTHCL46F495002498, AWD, 4.6L, V8, NAVIGATION, MARK LEVINSON PREMIUM AUDIO, REAR VIEW CAMERA, PWR. SUNROOF, VENTILATED SEATS, Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Controls on Leather Steering, 18-inch Alloys, White on Tan Leather, AM/FM/AUX/CD Player, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Cntrl., Heated Steering Wheel, Pwr. Door Locks/Doors/Windows/Mirrors, Ventilated Seats, Pwr. Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Fog Lights, LED Taillights, Auto Headlights, Tinted Glass, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Wood Trim and Audio/Phone/Cruise Cntrls., ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Brake Assist, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Side/Curtain/Dual Airbags, Driver Knee Airbag, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Best Buy Auto
+ taxes & licensing
647-260-0371