2009 Lexus RX 350

- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Integrated Garage Door Opener
- Carpeted floor mats
- Front/rear cup holders
- Front seatback pockets
- Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
- Reflector-style halogen headlamps w/washers
- Exterior
-
- Roof Rack
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- Safety
-
- First Aid Kit
- Driver Knee Airbag
- Front seat-mounted side-impact airbags
- Child-restraint seat anchor points
- Roll-sensing front/rear head/side curtain airbags
- Front passenger occupancy classification sensor
- Windows
-
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Powertrain
-
- Seating
-
- Rear seat heater ducts
- 40/20/40 split-folding rear seat
- Power Options
-
- Retained accessory pwr
- Accessory pwr outlets
- Electric pwr steering
- Trim
-
- Security
-
- Anti-theft system w/engine immobilizer
- Comfort
-
- Electrochromic rearview mirror w/digital compass
- Additional Features
-
- Rear Step Bumper
- CHROME DOOR HANDLES
- Front/rear stabilizer bars
- Light control system
- Passenger assist grips
- Overhead sunglasses holder
- Rear door child safety locks
- Remote fuel-filler door release
- Rear Bumper Protector
- Pwr ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
- Cargo area tonneau cover
- Full-time 4-wheel drive
- Cargo area tie down rings
- All-position 3-point seat belts
- Water repellent door glass
- Body-colour electrochromic pwr heated mirrors
- Rain-sensing variable intermittent wipers w/mist feature
- Front dual-stage airbag supplemental restraint system (SRS)
- Sliding front centre console box
- Pwr tilt/telescopic steering wheel w/audio controls
- Easy access memory system
- Maple or walnut wood grain trim
- Illuminated entry system w/fadeout
- Driver/front passenger opening door pockets
- Side & under cargo area storage compartments
- P225/65R17 all-season tires
- Roof-mounted body-coloured spoiler
- Acoustic control induction system (ACIS)
- 3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
- Anti-vibration subframe
- Stainless steel exhaust system w/chrome tail pipe
- HD battery, starter, alternator
- Limited slip centre differential
- Lights-inc: reading, cargo area
- Dual-zone automatic climate control -inc: dust/pollen/deodorizing filter, soft-touch heater controls, HD heater
- Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, coolant temp, dual trip odometer
- Pwr heated front bucket seats -inc: 10-way driver seat, 8-way front passenger seat, adjustable headrests, driver memory
- Pwr windows -inc: auto-up/down, jam protection
- Warnings -inc: low fuel/oil/washer fluid levels, front seat belts
- 5-speed super electronically controlled automatic transmission -inc: OD, OD cancel switch, transmission cooler, lock-up torque converter
- Dual-link MacPherson strut rear suspension -inc: coil springs, gas struts
- Independent MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: coil springs, gas struts, anti-dive geometry
- Front seat belts -inc: height-adjustable, pretensioners, force limiters
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.