2009 Lexus RX 350

Convenience Cruise Control

Integrated Garage Door Opener

Carpeted floor mats

Front/rear cup holders

Front seatback pockets

Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors

Reflector-style halogen headlamps w/washers Exterior Roof Rack

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Safety First Aid Kit

Driver Knee Airbag

Front seat-mounted side-impact airbags

Child-restraint seat anchor points

Roll-sensing front/rear head/side curtain airbags

Front passenger occupancy classification sensor Windows rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm Digital clock Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Seating Rear seat heater ducts

40/20/40 split-folding rear seat Power Options Retained accessory pwr

Accessory pwr outlets

Electric pwr steering Trim Body-coloured bumpers Security Anti-theft system w/engine immobilizer Comfort Electrochromic rearview mirror w/digital compass

Additional Features Rear Step Bumper

CHROME DOOR HANDLES

Front/rear stabilizer bars

Light control system

Passenger assist grips

Overhead sunglasses holder

Rear door child safety locks

Remote fuel-filler door release

Rear Bumper Protector

Pwr ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes

Cargo area tonneau cover

Full-time 4-wheel drive

Cargo area tie down rings

All-position 3-point seat belts

Water repellent door glass

Body-colour electrochromic pwr heated mirrors

Rain-sensing variable intermittent wipers w/mist feature

Front dual-stage airbag supplemental restraint system (SRS)

Sliding front centre console box

Pwr tilt/telescopic steering wheel w/audio controls

Easy access memory system

Maple or walnut wood grain trim

Illuminated entry system w/fadeout

Driver/front passenger opening door pockets

Side & under cargo area storage compartments

P225/65R17 all-season tires

Roof-mounted body-coloured spoiler

Acoustic control induction system (ACIS)

3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)

Anti-vibration subframe

Stainless steel exhaust system w/chrome tail pipe

HD battery, starter, alternator

Limited slip centre differential

Lights-inc: reading, cargo area

Dual-zone automatic climate control -inc: dust/pollen/deodorizing filter, soft-touch heater controls, HD heater

Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, coolant temp, dual trip odometer

Pwr heated front bucket seats -inc: 10-way driver seat, 8-way front passenger seat, adjustable headrests, driver memory

Pwr windows -inc: auto-up/down, jam protection

Warnings -inc: low fuel/oil/washer fluid levels, front seat belts

5-speed super electronically controlled automatic transmission -inc: OD, OD cancel switch, transmission cooler, lock-up torque converter

Dual-link MacPherson strut rear suspension -inc: coil springs, gas struts

Independent MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: coil springs, gas struts, anti-dive geometry

Front seat belts -inc: height-adjustable, pretensioners, force limiters

