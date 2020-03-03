Menu
2009 Lexus RX 350

Ultra Premium

2009 Lexus RX 350

Ultra Premium

Location

Selected Fine Cars

3206 Danforth Ave., Toronto, ON M1L 1C1

416-698-0162

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 199,211KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4815255
  • Stock #: 10178
  • VIN: 2T2HK31U99C125111
Exterior Colour
Bamboo Pearl (White)
Interior Colour
Black (M)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

SELECTED FINE CARS
416-698-0162

***THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED FOR THE ADVERTISED PRICE***
Prices are plus taxes and Licensing

***WE ARE LOCATED AT 3206 DANFORTH AVE. TORONTO ON M1L 1C1***

***MANY OF OUR VEHICLES ARE TRADE-INS FROM LOCAL NEW CAR DEALERSHIPS***

***MANY OF OUR VEHICLES ARE AQUIRED FROM THE KIDNEY FOUNDATION***

***VISIT WWW.499DOWN.CA FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY***

HOURS OF OPERATION

MONDAY-THURSDAY 9AM - 7PM

FRIDAY 9AM - 5PM

SATURDAY 9AM - 2PM

SUNDAY CLOSED

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Integrated Garage Door Opener
  • Carpeted floor mats
  • Front/rear cup holders
  • Front seatback pockets
  • Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
  • Reflector-style halogen headlamps w/washers
Exterior
  • Roof Rack
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Safety
  • First Aid Kit
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Front seat-mounted side-impact airbags
  • Child-restraint seat anchor points
  • Roll-sensing front/rear head/side curtain airbags
  • Front passenger occupancy classification sensor
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Digital clock
Powertrain
  • Engine Oil Cooler
Seating
  • Rear seat heater ducts
  • 40/20/40 split-folding rear seat
Power Options
  • Retained accessory pwr
  • Accessory pwr outlets
  • Electric pwr steering
Trim
  • Body-coloured bumpers
Security
  • Anti-theft system w/engine immobilizer
Comfort
  • Electrochromic rearview mirror w/digital compass
Additional Features
  • Rear Step Bumper
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • Front/rear stabilizer bars
  • Light control system
  • Passenger assist grips
  • Overhead sunglasses holder
  • Rear door child safety locks
  • Remote fuel-filler door release
  • Rear Bumper Protector
  • Pwr ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
  • Cargo area tonneau cover
  • Full-time 4-wheel drive
  • Cargo area tie down rings
  • All-position 3-point seat belts
  • Water repellent door glass
  • Body-colour electrochromic pwr heated mirrors
  • Rain-sensing variable intermittent wipers w/mist feature
  • Front dual-stage airbag supplemental restraint system (SRS)
  • Sliding front centre console box
  • Pwr tilt/telescopic steering wheel w/audio controls
  • Easy access memory system
  • Maple or walnut wood grain trim
  • Illuminated entry system w/fadeout
  • Driver/front passenger opening door pockets
  • Side & under cargo area storage compartments
  • P225/65R17 all-season tires
  • Roof-mounted body-coloured spoiler
  • Acoustic control induction system (ACIS)
  • 3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
  • Anti-vibration subframe
  • Stainless steel exhaust system w/chrome tail pipe
  • HD battery, starter, alternator
  • Limited slip centre differential
  • Lights-inc: reading, cargo area
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control -inc: dust/pollen/deodorizing filter, soft-touch heater controls, HD heater
  • Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, coolant temp, dual trip odometer
  • Pwr heated front bucket seats -inc: 10-way driver seat, 8-way front passenger seat, adjustable headrests, driver memory
  • Pwr windows -inc: auto-up/down, jam protection
  • Warnings -inc: low fuel/oil/washer fluid levels, front seat belts
  • 5-speed super electronically controlled automatic transmission -inc: OD, OD cancel switch, transmission cooler, lock-up torque converter
  • Dual-link MacPherson strut rear suspension -inc: coil springs, gas struts
  • Independent MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: coil springs, gas struts, anti-dive geometry
  • Front seat belts -inc: height-adjustable, pretensioners, force limiters

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Selected Fine Cars

Selected Fine Cars

3206 Danforth Ave., Toronto, ON M1L 1C1

