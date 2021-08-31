Menu
2009 Lincoln Navigator

157,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

L|LIMOUSINE PKG|6 -SEATS|REARCAM|RUNNING BOARDS

L|LIMOUSINE PKG|6 -SEATS|REARCAM|RUNNING BOARDS

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

157,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7989936
  • Stock #: J00714
  • VIN: 5L1FL27509LJ00714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 157,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 5L1FL27509LJ00714, LONG WHEELS BASE, LIMOUSINE PKG., MASSAGE SEATS, TV, REAR VIEW CAMERA, 6-PASSENGERS, 18 inch CHROME WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, 9000lbs Towing Capacity, Black on Tan Leather, Pwr. Tilt Steering, Pwr. Liftgate, Pwr. Adjustment Pedals, THX Premium Sound, Dual Climate Ctrl., Pwr/Heated/Memory/Ventilated Seats, Front/Rear Park Sensors, Leather/Wood Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise Ctrls., Chrome/Wood Trim, ABS, Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
CD Player
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

