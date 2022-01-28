$17,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-260-0371
2009 Lincoln Navigator
L|LIMOUSINE PKG|6 -SEATS|REARCAM|RUNNING BOARDS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8189949
- Stock #: J00714
- VIN: 5L1FL27509LJ00714
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 157,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 5L1FL27509LJ00714, LONG WHEELS BASE, LIMOUSINE PKG., MASSAGE SEATS, TV, REAR VIEW CAMERA, 6-PASSENGERS, 18 inch CHROME WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, 9000lbs Towing Capacity, Black on Tan Leather, Pwr. Tilt Steering, Pwr. Liftgate, Pwr. Adjustment Pedals, THX Premium Sound, Dual Climate Ctrl., Pwr/Heated/Memory/Ventilated Seats, Front/Rear Park Sensors, Leather/Wood Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise Ctrls., Chrome/Wood Trim, ABS, Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.
We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.