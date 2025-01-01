Menu
2009 Mercedes-Benz CL550

115,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
2009 Mercedes-Benz CL550

NIGHT VISION|NAVIGATION|LEATHER|ROOF|19in ALLOYS

2009 Mercedes-Benz CL550

NIGHT VISION|NAVIGATION|LEATHER|ROOF|19in ALLOYS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
115,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDEJ86XX9A023319

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WDDEJ86XX9A023319, 4 MATIC, NIGHT VISION, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, 19 inch ALLOYS, 4MATIC, VENTILATED SEATS, HARMAN-KARDON Premium Stereo, Black ob Black Leather, Dual Climate Ctrl, Pwr./Heated/Memory Seats, Wood/Lthr Steering with Audio/Phone/On-Board Computer Ctrls., Auto Dim Mirror, Home-Link System, ABS, Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Financing Available!


FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Seat-Massage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
